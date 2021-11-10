ParishSOFT Launches Fully-Integrated Safe Environment Program

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ParishSOFT, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for parishes and dioceses, has released its new Safe Environment Program to capture, track and report on security and compliance requirements for individuals involved in their ministries. Fully integrated with the ParishSOFT church management system, this critical function helps to protect Catholic communities while seamlessly syncing with the centralized parishioner database.

The Safe Environment Program stores progress and completion updates for all security and compliance requirements, including required training, background screenings and historical assignment activity. It also features centralized administration through a single dashboard, role-based customization, and continuous monitoring, which automatically calculates counts for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) National Audit requirement.

"The new ParishSOFT Safe Environment Program is both intuitive and functional," said Glenn Goldapp, systems coordinator for the Diocese of Corpus Christi. "The database stands apart from others by providing a detailed history of assignments for all persons profiled. This tremendous feature allows for looking back at the history of employment or volunteer positions of any person that may be of concern. If a child is harmed, ParishSOFT Assignment History makes it possible to look for other locations that the person in question may have been active in the past."

"Safety and protection are of the utmost concern to our customers, and we are thrilled to offer a full-featured protection solution to maximize safeguards for parishes and dioceses," said Paul Knickelbein, general manager of ParishSOFT. "ParishSOFT's Safe Environment Program goes beyond isolated background screenings and introduces an ongoing protection program that is easily monitored from within our church management system."

The ParishSOFT Safe Environment Program is supported by Protect My Ministry, a leading provider of compliance and safety solutions for faith-based organizations. To learn more about the ParishSOFT Safe Environment Program, click here.

About ParishSOFT

ParishSOFT is a leading provider of integrated software solutions for Catholic parishes and dioceses. As part of the Ministry Brands family of software solutions, ParishSOFT serves more than 9,000 parishes and 185 arch/dioceses, offering church management, accounting, online giving and protection solutions. For more information, visit ParishSOFT.com.

