Netskope Named a Leader in IDC Marketscape for Cloud Security Gateways 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Security Gateways 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48334521, November 2021). The report profiled 10 vendors, and Netskope was recognized as a Leader in cloud security gateways (CSG), which are also known in the market as cloud access security brokers (CASB).

Cloud security risks continue to grow, a trend further accelerated by the pandemic-driven shift to remote work. According to Netskope Threat Labs research , more than 97% of cloud applications used by enterprises are "shadow IT"—unmanaged by, and often invisible to, IT departments. In addition, cloud-delivered malware has reached an all-time high in 2021, now accounting for nearly 70% of malware delivery overall.

As a fundamental cloud security service, CASB is critical to SASE architecture and Security Service Edge (SSE) services that will dominate modern enterprise security and networking in the years to come. Netskope's approach to CSG (CASB) has been consistently recognized by customers and top technology analysts throughout the world.

"More organizations than ever are adopting cloud-delivered CASB, SWG, ZTNA, and firewall-as-a-service capabilities from the same vendor. This trend validates the vision Netskope has had since day one for a unified cloud security platform, even before that was called SASE or using other terms," said John Martin, Chief Product Officer of Netskope. "We are proud of this recognition from the IDC MarketScape. We will continue to aggressively expand both our platform and go-to-market to meet the strong demand for SSE and SASE."

With more than 1,500 customers, Netskope serves some of the world's largest and most technically demanding organizations with CASB, Firewall-as-a-Service, SWG, and ZTNA built natively into a single platform. Among many 2021 highlights, Netskope recently attracted $300 million in new investment , achieving a post-money valuation of $7.5 billion on top of rapid growth in what leading analysts estimate to be a $30 billion total addressable market by 2024.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Netskope

Netskope, the SASE leader, safely and quickly connects users directly to the internet, any application, and their infrastructure from any device, on or off the network. With CASB, Firewall, SWG, and ZTNA built natively in a single platform, the Netskope Security Cloud provides the most granular context, via patented technology, to enable conditional access and user awareness while enforcing zero trust principles across data protection and threat prevention everywhere. Unlike others who force tradeoffs between security and networking, Netskope's global security private cloud provides full compute capabilities at the edge.

Netskope is fast everywhere, data centric, and cloud smart, all while enabling good digital citizenship and providing a lower total-cost-of-ownership.

