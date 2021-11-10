Help at Home Acquires Ohio-based Prime Home Care

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors, announced today the acquisition of Ohio-based Prime Home Care. Headquartered in Maineville, Ohio, Prime Home Care provides skilled and nonskilled care services in nine Ohio locations throughout the Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Mansfield and Toledo areas.

"We're pleased to bring our unique home care service value proposition into Ohio as we welcome Prime Home Care to the Help at Home family," said Help at Home President Tim O'Rourke. "We believe we can add value in the Ohio market, enabling more individuals to age in place in their homes."

Prime Home Care has provided quality, home-based care services since 2006. Like Help at Home, they have a great reputation in the communities they serve. The company serves approximately 900 clients. Help at Home is focused on creating a smooth transition throughout the acquisition to ensure clients continue to have Great Days and Meaningful Moments in their homes, the preferred setting of care.

"As we contemplated the next step in our strategic plan, Help at Home quickly became the ideal fit," said Prime Home Care's Former Board Chairman Owen Schnaper. "Their team made sure it was a smooth transaction process, and their service-oriented approach will enable better outcomes for our clients and a more robust career path for our team members."

An employer and partner of choice with decades of home care expertise, Help at Home continues its plans to expand in its core markets, as well as into new markets. The company is excited to continue identifying high-quality companies to bring into the Help at Home family.

"As we expand into new markets like Ohio, Help at Home is well-positioned to deliver growth through strong organic and inorganic capabilities," said Help at Home's Chief Growth and Strategy Officer Elina Onitskansky. "Our differentiated platform supported by a scaled, national presence and coupled with our commitment to local presence brings a unique service offering to states, caregivers, and clients."

For more than 45 years Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. Help at Home provides in-home, community-based care in 13 states with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients (45,000 monthly). For more information about Help at Home and its services, visit www.helpathome.com.

