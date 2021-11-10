Comscore Announces Expansion with American Spirit Media for Local Television Currency Measurement American Spirit Media is now all in with Comscore's Local currency

RESTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner to more than 3,000 clients across local stations, national networks, station groups, advertising and media agencies, and the entire Movies ecosystem, today announced an expanded partnership agreement with American Spirit Media to renew Comscore's Local currency services across its eight television markets.

With this new agreement, Comscore will be providing currency measurement data and services, including Comscore's Advanced Automotive and Political segments, to all of ASM's television stations, which are located in Toledo OH, Jackson MS, Columbus GA, Wichita Falls & Lawton TX/OK, Lake Charles LA, and Wilmington NC.

"It is always rewarding to renew and expand our station relationships. We appreciate the partnership with American Spirit Media and look forward to continuing to serve their growing currency needs," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

"American Spirit Media embodies innovation and leadership in all facets of our business, but nowhere more than in our sales organizations," said Tom Henson, ASM's President and CEO. "With Comscore's audience insights, we are empowered to sell our inventory with the confidence that we can deliver on our audience delivery commitments to advertisers – Comscore data allow us to deliver what we sell."

Comscore has more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets. Comscore is a leader in television measurement innovation by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which empower the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on the true targets: consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This allows TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comscore