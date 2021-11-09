INSPIRE releases agenda for luxury hotel conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association will hold its 10th annual INSPIRE21 conference at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica on December 2-3. Speakers include Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President, Marriott International , Hyatt, Sara Glenn, Chief Operating Officer, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico & Central America, Accor , Feisal Jaffer, Global Head of LXR Hotels, Hilton , and Arnold Donald, President & CEO, Carnival Corporation who will be interviewed by Stowe Shoemaker, Dean of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas .

Chelsey Leffet, Senior Vice President, HVS , will moderate a panel on Capitalizing on the Strength in Lodging with panelists Rachael Rothman, Head of Hotels Research & Data Analytics, CBRE , Jay B. Newman, Chief Operating Officer, The Athens Group , Erik Eveleigh, Senior Director of Luxury Development, Hilton , Smedes Rose, Director, Citigroup and Jennifer Dakin, Managing Director, Wells Fargo Bank .

Roland Herlory, CEO, Vilebrequin said, "We're delighted to be back at the ILHA Conference. Vilebrequin has always had strong ties to the luxury hospitality industry. As the reference in luxury resort wear since 1971, we've forged exceptional partnerships all over the world, perpetuating the French Riviera lifestyle that continues to inspire the discerning traveler.

The preferred hotel partner to some of the world's finest establishments, Vilebrequin provides bespoke men's, women's, or kids' collections, staff uniforms, and dedicated retail spaces. From next year, we'll be pleased to offer Vilebrequin Beach Clubs, fully managed luxury venues for all the family to enjoy. We look forward to meeting you all at the Fairmont Miramar this December."

ILHA partner, Relay is establishing a benchmark for the next technological revolution that focuses on innovative, durable, and highly adaptive voice-first technology for frontline workers. Their vision is to empower frontline teams with technology that allows them to safely and quickly connect to the people and information they need to get their jobs done more efficiently.

The ILHA and Atmosphere have partnered with the goal of continuing to improve the guest experience. Atmosphere's unique streaming video platform gives our luxury hotel owners the power to enhance the guest experience with entertainment that amplifies positive vibes with an always-fresh playlist of highly-curated video content formulated specifically to engage guests based on their interests, creating happier dwell times and increased guest enjoyment. With Atmosphere, all ILHA members can now transform their public spaces, and continue to give their guests the best experience imaginable.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

