BurgerFi's Ultimate Bacon Bash Proves Everything is Better with More Bacon New menu promotions and free delivery available on the BurgerFi app at select locations for a limited time

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi, one of the nation's fastest-growing, premium fast-casual concepts, will launch today its first-ever Ultimate Bacon Bash meal including three crave-worthy and better-with-bacon premium options from its award-winning, chef-inspired menu. Additionally, BurgerFi will offer for a limited time a newly crafted Maple Bacon Shake and free delivery via the BurgerFi app at participating locations.

"BurgerFi loves to put a new spin on a classic, fan favorite," says Paul Griffin, Chief Culinary Officer of BurgerFi. "There's never too much bacon, and this sweet and savory combination continues to win for foodies and BurgerFi on redefining what consumers love and crave the most."

Ahead of National Bacon Day, the Ultimate Bacon Bash meal features a new, limited-time Maple Bacon Shake that is sure to become a Fi Fan favorite, along with its staple Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger and specialty bacon cheese fries.

Limited-Time Maple Bacon Shake : This creamy vanilla custard shake is mixed with bacon crumbles and topped with whipped cream and maple syrup for the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger : Double-up on 100% all-natural Beef patties, American cheese and loads of premium, thick-cut bacon in this sizable and juicy sandwich made with BurgerFi's classic A-Grade Angus beef.

Bacon Cheese Fries: Gooey, American cheese sauce and hot, crispy bacon sprinkled over fresh, fresh-cut fries come together as the perfect side dish.

The Ultimate Bacon Bash promotion will be available from November 8 through January 2 at all locations and can be ordered in-restaurants or through the BurgerFi App or Burgerfi.com for pick-up or delivery.

If choosing to bring home the bacon, the BurgerFi app will be offering free delivery at participating locations from November 8 through November 21. Use the app for easy ordering and lowest prices guaranteed.

For more information and to find the nearest location, visit burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app to receive free fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with 116 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally including 23 corporate-owned restaurants and 93 franchised restaurants, in addition to 24 ghost kitchens as of September 30, 2021. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online, and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. In October 2021, BurgerFi announced the acquisition of Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings with 61 company-owned locations in eight states. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year, and is included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all of its restaurants and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

BurgerFi’s Ultimate Bacon Bash features the New Maple Bacon Shake, Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger and Bacon Cheese Fries.

(PRNewsfoto/BurgerFi International)

