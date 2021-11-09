Aku Comes To Life For The First Time With Leading Crypto Exchange FTX US As The Official Partner Of Aku World: Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aku, the digital explorer and crypto-native NFT IP created by artist and former MLB player Micah Johnson, will come to life for the first time since its inception with Aku World: Miami presented by FTX US from December 2-4, 2021 in the vibrant Wynwood Arts District.

Aku World: Miami will be Aku's first introduction to the physical world and bring friends and collaborators across art, music, fashion and technology together in one space. The visually-stunning, multilayered event will showcase the otherworldly dimension of Aku and allow guests to step out of reality and into the metaverse through carefully curated exhibits that blur the lines between NFT technology and IRL experiences.

"Aku World is a world built around dreams. It was imperative to incorporate talented artists and designers who have achieved their dreams into the world and it's our mission to inspire everyone who walks through the door," said Micah Johnson, creator of Aku.

Through a partnership with leading cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, attendees will be able to sign up for their own crypto wallet, collect NFTs throughout the space via hidden QR codes, and purchase digital artworks by legendary 3D artist, Raf Grassetti, as well as unique Aku digital works. Top-tier ticket holders will have exclusive access to the Minting Room presented by FTX US, where they can create their own 4D-scanned avatar that lives within the Aku universe and mint them into NFTs, which they can later trade, sell or display in their digital wallets.

Attendees can shop on-site via the Merch Room, which will host three days of exclusive merch collaborations with VIP guest collaborators Pusha-T, Jerome LaMaar and Aleali May, with each day dedicated to a single limited time, limited edition collection, available for pre-order at the event and online.

Aku's Collection, curated by Art Angels, will tell more of Aku's story through an art installation for guests to explore and interact with. A special curation of young Black artists including Jade Yasmeen, Asiko, Floyd Strickland, and Solomon Omogboye will be exhibited alongside two new original paintings by Micah Johnson, as well as three screen prints by Jean-Michel Basquiat. Guests will have the opportunity to view and purchase original artworks on-site.

Conceptualized by renowned creative and experiential studio MATTE Projects, the 30,000 square foot space will house a futuristic lifesize art installation of Aku's Helmet, where guests can experience three otherworldly dimensions of Aku. The Blue Room will host exciting, informal panel conversations led by leaders in art, fashion, music and crypto, and The Patio will provide food and beverages for guests. Aku World: Miami will also host an invite-only VIP opening party on December 2nd with an intimate live musical performance by Kehlani.

Conceived by Micah Johnson in February 2021, Aku has since become the first NFT to be optioned for film and television projects and is the first NFT to travel to space. Aku is a conduit to empower the next generation of explorers and dreamers.

Aku World: Miami is a ticketed event and will be open to the public on December 2-4 from 12pm-7pm daily. Tickets are on-sale now. Visit aku.world for more information.

