7 Acquisition Corporation Completes Its Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 3,000,000 units sold to the underwriter pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option. The Company's units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "SVNAU" on November 5, 2021.

Each unit issued in the IPO consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "SVNA" and "SVNAW," respectively.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West St., New York, NY, 10282 or by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 7 Acquisition Corporation

7 Acquisition Corporation was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company, it currently intends to focus its partner selection efforts on companies that will contribute to a more sustainable future consistent with today's Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") principles. The Company's ESG commitment may focus not only on the impact of products and services, but also on the business processes and practices of potential combination partners themselves, ensuring that their investments benefit the environment and the diverse communities in which they live and work.

