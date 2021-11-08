Trek Bicycle and World Bicycle Relief Partner for Holiday Retail Campaign Benefitting Communities in Developing Regions of the World Trek announces the Buffalo Bicycle as "Bike of the Year" as it helps individuals transform their communities through specially designed, locally assembled, rugged bicycles

WATERLOO, Wis., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trek Bicycle and World Bicycle Relief announce a joint holiday campaign to help people in need conquer the challenge of distance, achieve independence, and thrive through the power of the bicycle. As a founding partner to World Bicycle Relief, Trek Bicycle has announced its "Bike of the Year" as World Bicycle Relief's Buffalo Bicycle, which is designed for people in rural areas travelling long distances over difficult terrain. The bicycles are capable of carrying heavy loads and are designed to be compatible with locally available spare parts to allow for proper maintenance. Chosen as the most powerful gift that gives back this year, customer donations that go toward a Buffalo Bicycle can be made in-person at a Trek store in the U.S. or Canada or on Trek's website globally. Trek will be matching donations up to $500,000 in hopes of raising $1 million for the non-profit.

Trek Bicycle and World Bicycle Relief announce a holiday partnership to raise $1 million for World Bicycle Relief, which delivers specially designed, locally assembled bicycles for people in need. Named Trek’s “Bike of the Year,” the Buffalo Bicycle is the only bike strong enough to triumph against rugged roads in developing regions

"This campaign provides the chance to help change the world, one person at a time," said Trek Bicycle Vice President of Advocacy, Bob Burns. "A bicycle can mean the ability to achieve an education, access to healthcare, and even lead to gender equality because of the opportunities mobility provides. One bicycle can have a significant impact on many lives."

Trek Bicycle played a key role in the product development process that resulted in the Buffalo Bicycle. The bikes are developed specifically to meet the pressing needs of people in rural developing regions and are engineered to withstand heavy loads, long distances and rugged terrain using high-quality parts and materials. The bikes are locally assembled and distributed to students, health workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs. World Bicycle Relief is also focused on creating a sustainable bicycle infrastructure, employing trained field mechanics to ensure access to quality maintenance.

"Trek has helped us share the power of bicycles globally, creating positive upward economic mobility for more than 600,000 lives in the developing countries in which we work. Our team is humbled that they have chosen to continue to support our mission by naming the Buffalo Bicycle as their 'Bike of the Year,'" said World Bicycle Relief CEO, Dave Neiswander.

To make a donation to the holiday campaign, consumers can go to trekbikes.com/wbr-donate or visit one of Trek's in-store locations in the U.S. or Canada to donate in person. The holiday campaign will run from November 8 – December 31, 2021. To learn more about World Bicycle Relief's efforts, visit worldbicyclerelief.org.

About Trek Bicycle

Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world's most complex problems and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration.

About World Bicycle Relief

Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high-quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose-designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas.

Entrepreneurs use bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and their academic performances improve. And health workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles.

To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered more than 600,000 bicycles and trained more than 2,500 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany, Switzerland and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Colombia, Kenya, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

