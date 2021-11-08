Lunar (LNR): The DeFi ecosystem and reward token that aims to streamline microcap crypto investing

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microcap cryptocurrencies, that is cryptocurrencies with under a $50 million USD market cap, are one of the industries fastest growing segments, and for good reason. These crypto projects generate insane returns with relatively little investment, reaching ROIs as high as 50,000% within weeks. With that being said, actually participating in these returns is easier said than done.

Lunar DeFi aims to streamline the tedious process of microcap cryptocurrency trading.

Take Binance Smart Chain (BSC) for example, one of the most popular blockchains for trading microcap crypto tokens. In order to purchase tokens on BSC, investors have to navigate at least three different applications: one to purchase the native Binance Smart Chain Coin (BNB), a wallet to hold the BNB, and an exchange to swap the BNB for other Binance Smart Chain tokens. On top of that, the integrations between these applications can be buggy and difficult to enable, leaving new, and even seasoned investors frustrated and potentially unable to capitalize on the next opportunity.

The team at Lunar DeFi plans to change this with their Lunar DEX Wallet, an application that aims to revolutionize microcap cryptocurrency trading by unifying the entire process under a single, streamlined platform. Their goal is to bring a Robinhood-like user experience to microcap crypto investing, making the process far less difficult and time consuming for seasoned investors, as well as significantly reducing the barrier to entry for new investors.

The Lunar team doesn't plan to stop here. The Lunar DEX Wallet is one component of a larger DeFi ecosystem they are building, one that rewards those who participate.

The Lunar Token (LNR):

At the core of the Lunar Ecosystem is the Lunar Token (LNR), which distributes 3% of LNR transactions and a percentage of Lunar DEX Wallet transactions to holders in passive earnings, allowing the community to benefit from the success of the ecosystem beyond the increase in value of their holdings.

In addition, 3% of LNR transactions are sent to a liquidity pool to facilitate trading and stabilize the token's value, and 5.5% of transactions are sent to a growth wallet that is used for marketing, development, and strategic buy-backs/burns of LNR. These buy-backs/burns are employed as a counteractive measure when prices or trading volumes are low to increase the value of the token and discourage early selling.

There are also anti-whale and anti-bot mechanisms built into the smart contract. A 1% maximum trade size and a 3% maximum wallet size limit has been implemented to prevent individuals who hold a substantial portion of the total supply from being able to significantly influence the price of the token. The team plans to implement and release an anti-bot mechanism on opening day aimed at clamping down on automated trading, while allowing human investors to trade freely.

NFTs with Passive Earnings:

The Lunar Ecosystem will also include its very own NFT collection, Lunar Legion, that distributes 0.5% of LNR transactions to holders. This is the first step in their eventual goal to bring the streamlined user experience of the Lunar DEX Wallet to the world of NFT investing.

The founders have noticed that the NFT space suffers from the same fragmentation that exists within the microcap cryptocurrency vertical. Which is why they plan on building a unified, frictionless NFT trading platform that fits neatly into the greater Lunar Ecosystem.

The Lunar team is in a solid position to make these visions a reality. Their team is composed of highly talented developers, marketers, designers, and serial entrepreneurs who have successfully grown companies and shipped software in past ventures.

The project also has promising traction already. Within 48 hours of publishing their website, their private sale completely sold out. They're seeing over a 38% conversion rate on Telegram members becoming private sale buyers, and the average contribution per buyer is 1.17 BNB ($614.81) at the time of writing this article.

The Lunar community is already becoming one of the most engaged, passionate communities in the space, and the team believes it due to the vision, relentless focus on quality, and set of core values it's built upon. With the growth of the cryptocurrency industry showing no signs of slowing down, the Lunar team is confident that they will live up to their name and grow the project to the moon and beyond.

Website: lunardefi.com

Telegram: t.me/lnrDefi



