IMAX Enhanced to Launch on Disney+ with Titles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio From Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings to Iron Man, 13 Fan-Favorite Marvel Movies will be Available to Watch at Home in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio for the First Time Ever on Disney+ Day, November 12

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream some of their favorite Marvel titles in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio at home with IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, launching on November 12th as part of Disney's company-wide Disney+ Day global celebration.

IMAX Enhanced on Disney+

The new collaboration was announced today by The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX), and DTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER).

With IMAX Enhanced on Disney+:

Subscribers will get more picture with IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio across 13 Marvel titles – all they need to do is hit play

IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1:90:1, which offers up to 26% more picture for select sequences – meaning more of the action is visible on screen, just as the filmmakers intended

In the future, the collaboration will deliver even more enhanced audio and visual technology to Disney+, including immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS

The 13 titles available at launch include the Disney+ premiere of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on November 12th as well as other fan-favorite MCU movies like Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow (content availability varies by region).

"For more than a decade, IMAX has helped filmmakers take fans across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and now that epic journey crosses into a new world: the home," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "IMAX, Disney, and Marvel Studios are giving the fans what they want: the most immersive viewing experience throughout the life of a Marvel Studios film, from exclusive theatrical release to the library at-home where they can now watch the Avengers assemble with more picture than ever before."

"Disney, Marvel Studios, and IMAX have collaborated for years to bring the world's most popular films to the big screen, and on Friday we'll start to bring IMAX technology to subscribers with IMAX Enhanced viewing in the Disney+ app," said Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+. "We're thrilled to create new value for Marvel fans and audiences on Disney+, and we're looking forward to offering even more IMAX Enhanced functionality in the future."

"We are thrilled that fans of the MCU will soon have the opportunity to experience IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio, in their own homes with the launch of IMAX Enhanced on Disney+," said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. "DTS is proud to be an integral part of IMAX Enhanced and we are looking forward to unlocking more exciting technology for Disney+ subscribers in the future, which will include immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS."

IMAX is the world's most immersive canvas for filmmakers to bring their visions to audiences around the globe. With IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio, filmmakers can create a more immersive experience in theatres and now in the home, allowing audiences to see more of the action. Marvel fans have long called for more of The IMAX Experience at home, and now with certain IMAX Enhanced features on Disney+, subscribers will get what they have been waiting for - additional image at home as intended by the incredible teams behind some of the world's most popular films.

With IMAX Enhanced, IMAX and technology partner DTS will enable content that can be viewed in-home with the highest fidelity, which ensures that filmmakers' creative intent is fully optimized for an IMAX-quality presentation. Disney+ is the first major streaming service that will elevate the at-home viewing experience with IMAX Enhanced, rewarding its subscribers with new ways to re-experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.

Today's announcement is the latest evolution in the storied relationship between IMAX and Marvel Studios, with audiences first entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in IMAX in 2010.

Since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned well over $1.6 billion across IMAX screens globally, making it the highest grossing franchise in IMAX history. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the first films shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras, and all titles available on November 12th feature select sequences in IMAX's Expanded Aspect Ratio.

Disney+ Day is a global celebration that will come to life across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12th with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for many of the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About IMAX

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2021, there were 1,664 IMAX theater systems (1,580 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "HK.1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

About Xperi/DTS

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

