Entergy Treasurer Steve McNeal to Retire; Barrett Green to Succeed McNeal

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation today announced that Steve McNeal, vice president and treasurer, plans to retire in spring 2022. Barrett Green, currently vice president, commercial operations for Entergy Wholesale Commodities will succeed McNeal, with an effective date to be confirmed in early 2022. In this role, Green will lead the company's treasury function, including financing, risk and investments. Green will continue to report to Drew Marsh, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"Barrett's strong commercial acumen, deep understanding of Entergy and sharp focus on successful implementation of strategies supporting the company's financial goals make him an excellent choice for treasurer," said Marsh. "We're excited to have Barrett lead the important work our treasury team performs for our stakeholders. And we are deeply appreciative of the great leadership Steve has provided in his time with Entergy. We wish him all the best."

Green has held various roles at Entergy since joining the company in 1997. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Mississippi, a master's degree in engineering from Virginia Tech and a master's degree in business administration from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

McNeal joined Entergy in 1982 and has worked in a several roles across the finance department. He was promoted to treasurer in 1998.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

