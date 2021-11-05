Borr Drilling Limited - Q3 2021 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's third quarter 2021 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 14:00 CET (9:00 AM New York time) on November 5, 2021.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a)    Webcast

Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 286812

b)    Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 286812

Norway, Oslo               81 503 308

United Kingdom           020 3936 2999

United States               1 646 664 1960

All other locations        +44 20 3936 2999

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

