Borr Drilling Limited - Q3 2021 Presentation

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's third quarter 2021 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 14:00 CET (9:00 AM New York time) on November 5, 2021.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 286812

b) Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 286812

Norway, Oslo 81 503 308

United Kingdom 020 3936 2999

United States 1 646 664 1960

All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3448119/a158d75f19fe4fae.pdf Q3 2021 Presentation

View original content:

SOURCE Cision AB