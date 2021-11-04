Kasa Continues Rapid Growth Amidst Expansion of Hotel Management Operations

The operator adds four more hotels to its portfolio, and hires industry veterans Luke Callinan and Tom Riley

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa, a pioneer of tech-enabled hospitality, continues its run of re-opening and reimagining hotels by recently adding four new properties to its growing portfolio: The Maverick in Pittsburgh, PA, The Row Hotel in San Jose, CA, The Catrina Hotel in San Mateo, CA and The Addison, in San Francisco, CA. At each, Kasa has applied its proprietary technology and differentiated labor-light operating model to optimize financial performance for its owners while creating enticing destinations for the contemporary traveler. Kasa remains highly focused on the guest experience by providing technology-enhanced hospitality that is rarely seen but always felt.

These four properties join La Monarca in San Francisco, CA, The Duffy Times Square in New York, NY, The Oxford in Seattle, WA, and The Perry and The Comma in Denver, CO in Kasa's fast-growing portfolio of boutique hospitality offerings, along with the soon-to-open, brand new luxury destination The Hotel Castro in San Francisco, CA.

"Kasa's operating model is a win-win by providing guests with a tremendous and distinctive experience while significantly improving our bottom line," said Hiten Suraj, CEO of Stay Cal Hospitality and owner of The Row and Catrina hotels. "We are excited to partner with a truly innovative brand like Kasa and have been blown away by their team, technology and operation."

In addition to adding these four properties, Kasa is expanding their hotel acquisition and development capabilities with the recent hires of Luke Callinan and Tom Riley.

Callinan joins to lead Kasa's independent and boutique hotel investment efforts following a 14-year career at The Chartres Lodging Group, an industry leading hotel owner-operator where he led acquisition and development activities. Callinan was directly responsible for $2 billion of total transaction activity, investing alongside partners such as KKR, Elliott Management Corporation, and Morgan Stanley.

Riley joins with over two decades of investment experience in the boutique hotel industry, including over 16 years focused in development and acquisitions at Kimpton Hotels and over a decade at Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International.

"We're thrilled to welcome Luke and Tom to the Kasa team to lead our expansion into the hospitality sector, specifically in sub-100 key independent properties in the primary lodging markets. Their joining further demonstrates the strong industry appetite for Kasa's brand, our efficient technology-enhanced operating model, and the growing travel trends fueling alternative accommodations. We look forward to articulating our story to industry participants at The NYU Hospitality Investment Conference next week," said Jordan Calaguire, VP and Head of Real Estate and Growth at Kasa.

About Kasa: Kasa Living, Inc. is a real estate technology company that is building a global accommodations brand. The company partners with owners of multifamily and boutique hospitality properties, transforming underutilized real estate into stylishly-furnished, professionally managed units that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking trustworthy and comfortable accommodations. Kasa was founded in 2016 by a team that includes technology and real estate professionals who previously drove growth at firms including Airbnb, KKR, and Apollo. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

