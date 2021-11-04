Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC Earns Rating in "Best Law Firms" 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC has been ranked by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for a 4th consecutive year! For "Best Law Firms" 2022, the firm was named a Tier 1 Metropolitan firm in Louisville for the category of "Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs."

Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC (PRNewsfoto/Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conw)

A globally renowned guide, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" was created to showcase the top-rated law firms in all corners of the United States. It follows that the competition for a listing is fierce. For one, only firms with a listed lawyer in The Best Lawyers in America© are eligible to undergo the "Best Law Firms" review. (Note that only a small number of private practice attorneys are chosen for The Best Lawyers in America, annually.) Secondly, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® designed a rigorous review for "Best Law Firms": A firm's track record, community impact, quality of practice, and range of expertise are all evaluated and calculated into a "Best Law Firms" score. Feedback from both peers and clients factor heavily into this score, as well. In fact, it is impossible to score well without the respect of one's peers and clients.

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® uses these "Best Law Firms" scores to place candidates along a three-tiered ranking system. The highest-scoring firms find their home at the top, in Tier 1. Thus, having a Tier 1 ranking renewed for another year is a feat worth celebrating, as achieved by Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC.

The Louisville firm has received other awards and accolades over the years, such as from the American Board of Trial Advocates, American Association for Justice, American College of Trial Lawyers, among others. That said, its attorneys are most proud when they receive testimonials from their satisfied clients.

Since 1986, Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC has won more than $500 million in compensation for clients who have suffered catastrophic losses due to another's negligence. Its attorney team has also achieved some of the largest verdicts and settlements in the state of Kentucky. To learn more about the renowned Louisville trial law firm, please visit it online at kytrial.com . Additional information about "Best Law Firms" can be found by going to bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

