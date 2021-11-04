Cloopen Group Holding Limited to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 18, 2021 Eastern Standard Time

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2021 before the U.S. market open on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Standard Time or 9:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-1203 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905-945

The replay will be accessible through November 25, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 10161933

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.yuntongxun.com/.

About Cloopen

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China offering a full suite of cloud-based communications solutions, covering communications platform as a service (CPaaS), cloud-based contact centers (cloud-based CC), and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations (cloud-based UC&C). The Company's mission is to enhance the daily communication experience and operational productivity for enterprises. The Company aspires to drive the transformation of enterprise communications industry by offering innovative marketing and operational tactics and SaaS-based tools.

For more information, please visit: ir.yuntongxun.com.

Company Contact

In China:

Cloopen Group Holding Limited

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@yuntongxun.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: raas@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: raas@tpg-ir.com

