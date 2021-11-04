Casinofy.com Unveil a New Website Design - Plans to go Live in the US Market Soon

SILEMA, Malta, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casinofy, an exclusive resource and review platform with direct access to trusted online casinos owned by Red Sea Media LTD located in Silema Malta, has just revealed it's sleek new look, complete with an immersive design and a friendly UI. The platform serves as a hub of quality information on trustworthy online casinos, bonuses, and detailed reviews. The hot new look is attracting new readers and members from around the globe, leading to the interest of the iGaming community.

There have been whispers that the company is planning to go live in the USA in the near future. With the recent website design changes, the rumors have sparked interest from US casino markets.

First launched in 2020, Red Sea Media LTD, quickly gripped the attention of SuprNation. SuprNation, the proud owner of three top trending online casinos: Voodoodreams, NYspins, Duelz, began planting its roots in the iGaming industry when it was birthed in 2016. Soon after the two competitive brands crossed paths, they became a united front. Now, Red Sea Media LTD and SuprNation both deliver an immersive experience necessary in the iGaming industry.

Just moments after the rumors began, the internet began a thorough investigation. It wasn't long after that Director of Casinofy, Ethan Miller, was approached by the press regarding the nature of this strategized move. He told the press in a quick interview; "We are excited that our new design is such a success, and just before we go live in the US! Our vision sees the United States as a potential market, a promising one at that. Furthermore, our plan is to begin our adventure in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. I hope to continue our growth across many states as we believe there will be many more to legalize online gambling."

With all the hype focused on the brands new direction, we too are excited to see how this shift in direction impacts the iGaming industry.

View original content:

SOURCE Casinofy