Cambium Networks Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2021 ended September 30, 2021.

1 Refer to Supplemental Financial Information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP numbers and for reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"While demand remained strong, we are clearly disappointed with our third quarter results due to greater than anticipated global supply constraints impacting the procurement and shipments of products," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO. "Multiple growth drivers remain intact for the future success of both our fixed wireless broadband and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions, including our multi-gigabit products and our cloud-first software solutions. We expect increased scale should benefit Cambium's future operating results, and we remain focused on judiciously managing our costs, while continuing to invest in innovative products to maintain our technology edge."

Bhatnagar continued, "Cambium celebrated its 10th anniversary as a standalone company this October. We have built an innovative, sustainable, and prosperous business over the past decade, and remain excited about the next wave of multi-gigabit millimeter wave technology about to be unleashed in the upcoming months and years ahead. Cambium continues to work diligently with different governments, enterprises, and agencies to deploy our affordable wireless solutions."

Revenues of $75.9 million for the third quarter 2021 increased $2.9 million year-over-year primarily as a result of increased demand for Point-to-Multi-Point and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions due to service providers continuing to scale networks due to requests for increased capacity and new product introductions, offset by lower Point-to-Point revenues from lower federal business. Revenues for the third quarter 2021 decreased by $16.8 million compared to $92.7 million for the second quarter 2021, primarily as a result of lower revenues for Point-to-Multi-Point and Point-to-Point products, as well as enterprise Wi-Fi solutions, due to global supply constraints negatively impacting shipments of products.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter 2021 was 47.4%, compared to 49.4% for the third quarter 2020, and 49.7% for the second quarter 2021. GAAP operating income for the third quarter 2021 was $5.8 million, compared to $7.3 million for the third quarter 2020, and $14.3 million for the second quarter 2021. GAAP net income for the third quarter 2021 was $4.6 million, or net earnings of $0.16 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or net earnings of $0.21 per diluted share for the third quarter 2020, and net income of $11.5 million, or net earnings of $0.40 per diluted share for the second quarter 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter 2021 was 47.8%, compared to 49.7% for the third quarter 2020, and 50.0% for the second quarter 2021. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter 2021 was $8.7 million, compared to $10.6 million for the third quarter 2020, and $17.5 million for second quarter 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter 2021 was $6.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the third quarter 2020, and $12.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share for the second quarter 2021. For the third quarter 2021, adjusted EBITDA was $9.6 million or 12.6% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million or 15.6% of revenues for the third quarter 2020, and $18.4 million or 19.9% of revenues for the second quarter 2021.

Cash provided by operating activities was $11.8 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $16.4 million for the third quarter 2020, and $20.1 million for the second quarter 2021. Cash totaled $58.6 million as of September 30, 2021, $8.5 million higher than September 30, 2020, due primarily to improving net income during the current year, strong working capital management, offset by the paydown of $27.1 million of debt. The $7.2 million increase in cash balance from June 30, 2021, primarily reflects the positive impact from net income and improved working capital management.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenues of $75.9 million , up 4% year-over-year.

GAAP net income of $4.6 million or $0.16 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $6.7 million or $0.23 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million or 12.6% of revenues, compared to $11.4 million or 15.6% of revenues for the third quarter 2020.

Point-to-Multi-Point revenues of $50.1 million , increased 16% year-over-year.

Point-to-Point revenues of $13.9 million , decreased 23% year-over-year.

Enterprise Wi-Fi revenues of $10.7 million , increased 8% year-over-year.

Increased net new channel partners by over 2,270 year-over-year, an increase of 27%.

Devices under cnMaestro® Cloud management increased 47% year-over-year.

In October Cambium Networks celebrated its 10th anniversary since becoming a standalone company.

Taking into account our current visibility, the financial outlook as of November 4, 2021, for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, is expected to be as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Outlook

Revenues between $73.5 - $77.5 million

GAAP gross margin between 45.3%-46.8%; and non-GAAP gross margin between 45.5%-47.0%

GAAP operating expenses between $31.1 - $32.1 million ; and non-GAAP operating expenses between $28.5 - $29.5 million

GAAP operating income between $2.2 - $4.2 million ; and non-GAAP operating income between $4.9 - $6.9 million

Interest expense, net of approximately $0.9 million

GAAP net income between $1.2 - $2.9 million or between $0.04 and $0.10 per diluted share; and non-GAAP net income between $3.3 - $4.8 million or between $0.11 and $0.17 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA between $5.8 - $7.8 million ; and adjusted EBITDA margin between 7.9%-10.1%

GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 10.0%-12.0%; and non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 19.0%-21.0%

Approximately 28.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

Cash requirements are expected to be as follows:

Cash flow interest expense: approximately $0.4 million

Capital expenditures: $2.0 - $2.3 million

Cambium Networks financial outlook does not include the potential impact of any possible future financial transactions, acquisitions, pending legal matters, or other transactions. Accordingly, Cambium Networks only includes such items in the company's financial outlook to the extent they are reasonably foreseeable; however, actual results may differ materially from the outlook.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this document are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including those described in the "Risk factors" section of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021 and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 9, 2021. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations include: the unpredictability of our operating results; the impact of the global shortage of certain components including semiconductor chipsets; the constraint in global shipping and logistics; our inability to predict and respond to emerging technological trends and network operators' changing needs; risks presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which could significantly disrupt our manufacturing, sales and other operations and negatively impact our financial results; our reliance on third-party manufacturers, which subjects us to risks of product delivery delays and reduced control over product costs and quality; our reliance on distributors and value-added resellers for the substantial majority of our sales; the inability of our third-party logistics and warehousing providers to deliver products to our channel partners and network operators in a timely manner; the quality of our support and services offerings; our or our distributors' and channel partners' inability to attract new network operators or sell additional products to network operators that currently use our products; the technological complexity of our products, which may contain undetected hardware defects or software bugs; our channel partners' inability to effectively manage inventory of our products, timely resell our products or estimate expected future demand; our inability to manage our growth and expand our operations; unpredictability of sales and revenues due to lengthy sales cycles; our inability to maintain an effective system of internal controls, produce timely and accurate financial statements or comply with applicable regulations; our reliance on the availability of third-party licenses; risks associated with international sales and operations; current or future unfavorable economic conditions, both domestically and in foreign markets and political tensions among the U.S. and China; and our inability to obtain intellectual property protections for our products.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three months ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020













Revenues

$ 75,920

$ 92,709

$ 72,971 Cost of revenues

39,900

46,617

36,902 Gross profit

36,020

46,092

36,069 Gross margin

47.4%

49.7%

49.4% Operating expenses











Research and development

12,082

12,617

10,213 Sales and marketing

9,938

9,718

8,293 General and administrative

6,640

7,896

8,604 Depreciation and amortization

1,548

1,564

1,643 Total operating expenses

30,208

31,795

28,753 Operating income

5,812

14,297

7,316 Operating margin

7.7%

15.4%

10.0% Interest expense, net

752

1,316

1,259 Other expense, net

88

79

318 Income before income taxes

4,972

12,902

5,739 Provision for income taxes

355

1,385

144 Net income

$ 4,617

$ 11,517

$ 5,595













Earnings per share











Basic

$ 0.17

$ 0.44

$ 0.22 Diluted

$ 0.16

$ 0.40

$ 0.21 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding to compute

earnings per share











Basic

26,540,843

26,365,207

25,691,357 Diluted

28,639,177

28,909,348

26,346,673













Share-based compensation included in costs and expenses:











Cost of revenues

$ 39

$ 50

$ 16 Research and development

834

842

396 Sales and marketing

540

539

251 General and administrative

663

667

291 Total share-based compensation expense

$ 2,076

$ 2,098

$ 954

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share information) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 58,596

$ 62,472 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $723 and $919

70,584

58,114 Inventories, net

28,789

33,962 Recoverable income taxes

1,262

1,420 Prepaid expenses

5,239

4,143 Other current assets

4,408

5,024 Total current assets

168,878

165,135









Noncurrent assets







Property and equipment, net

10,296

7,535 Software, net

5,000

3,438 Operating lease assets

5,227

5,083 Intangible assets, net

11,240

12,895 Goodwill

9,842

9,842 Deferred tax assets, net

7,961

1,537 Other noncurrent assets

568

288 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 219,012

$ 205,753 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 24,882

$ 30,859 Accrued liabilities

18,827

20,160 Employee compensation

13,465

14,911 Current portion of long-term external debt, net

—

29,201 Deferred revenues

7,257

6,471 Other current liabilities

5,586

6,009 Total current liabilities

70,017

107,611 Noncurrent liabilities







Long-term external debt, net

30,249

24,957 Deferred revenues

5,308

4,448 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

3,999

3,332 Deferred tax liabilities, net

9

9 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,978

2,009 Total liabilities

111,560

142,366 Shareholders' equity







Share capital; $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021; 26,034,629outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 26,639,483 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021

3

3 Additional paid in capital

120,603

109,837 Treasury shares, at cost, 146,718 shares at September 30, 2021 and 92,146 shares at December 31, 2020

(3,663)

(1,090) Accumulated deficit

(8,805)

(44,799) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(686)

(564) Total shareholders' equity

107,452

63,387 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 219,012

$ 205,753

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 4,617

$ 11,517

$ 5,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:











Depreciation and amortization

1,775

1,751

1,807 Amortization of debt issuance costs

86

440

136 Share-based compensation

2,076

2,098

954 Deferred income taxes

(805)

748

(434) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence

85

(60)

881 Other

(159)

14

433 Change in assets and liabilities:











Receivables

10,092

(10,881)

(1,536) Inventories

(481)

3,102

156 Prepaid expenses

(1,504)

3,500

(243) Accounts payable

(5,628)

5,295

5,156 Accrued employee compensation

1,652

2,565

2,915 Other assets and liabilities

13

49

565 Net cash provided by operating activities

11,819

20,138

16,385 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment

(2,233)

(1,150)

(890) Purchase of software

(992)

(801)

(485) Net cash used in investing activities

(3,225)

(1,951)

(1,375) Cash flows from financing activities:











Repayment of term loan

(2,500)

(19,572)

(2,500) Issuance of ordinary shares

—

833

— Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(69)

(622)

(15) Proceeds from share option exercises

1,196

1,374

163 Net cash used in financing activities

(1,373)

(17,987)

(2,352) Effect of exchange rate on cash

(22)

15

18 Net increase in cash

7,199

215

12,676 Cash, beginning of period

51,397

51,182

37,444 Cash, end of period

$ 58,596

$ 51,397

$ 50,120













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Income taxes paid

$ 194

$ 287

$ 1,205 Interest paid

$ 424

$ 631

$ 925

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)













REVENUES BY PRODUCT TYPE















Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Point-to-Multi-Point

$ 50,144

$ 59,796

$ 43,342 Point-to-Point

13,890

14,066

17,967 Wi-Fi

10,734

18,297

9,949 Other

1,152

550

1,713 Total Revenues

$ 75,920

$ 92,709

$ 72,971













REVENUES BY REGION















Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 North America

$ 36,564

$ 49,346

$ 38,656 Europe, Middle East and Africa

23,414

24,943

20,250 Caribbean and Latin America

7,993

12,152

9,138 Asia Pacific

7,949

6,268

4,927 Total Revenues

$ 75,920

$ 92,709

$ 72,971

Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of the non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe that these financial measures reflect our ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. Although the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may vary from company to company, our detailed presentation may facilitate analysis and comparison of our operating results by management and investors with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results in their public disclosures. These non-GAAP financial measures are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income as reported in our consolidated statements of income excluding the impact of (i) interest expense (income), net; (ii) income tax provision (benefit); (iii) depreciation and amortization expense; (iv) nonrecurring legal expenses, (v) share-based compensation expense, (vi) secondary offering expenses, (vii) one-time acquisition costs, and (viii) restructuring expenses. EBITDA is widely used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the profitability of companies. EBITDA eliminates potential differences in performance caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net finance costs), tax positions (such as the availability of net operating losses against which to relieve taxable profits), the cost and age of tangible assets (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the extent to which intangible assets are identifiable (affecting relative amortization expense). We adjust EBITDA to also exclude nonrecurring legal expenses since this is one-time in nature and does not reflect our ongoing operations. We adjust EBITDA for share-based compensation expense which is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control. As a result, management excludes this item from Cambium Networks internal operating forecasts and models. We also adjust EBITDA to exclude one-time acquisition costs and restructuring expenses and secondary offering expenses as these relate to events outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and to provide a more accurate comparison of our ongoing business results.

Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP net income are used as a supplement to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are the most meaningful for period-to-period comparisons because they exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses and secondary offering expenses, nonrecurring legal expenses, write-down of debt issuance costs upon prepayment of debt amortization of acquired intangibles, and amortization of capitalized software costs as we do not consider these costs and expenses to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

Share-based compensation expense and associated employment taxes paid are excluded. Management may issue different types of awards, including share options, restricted share awards and restricted share units, as well as awards with performance or other market characteristics, and excludes the associated expense in this non-GAAP measure. Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control while the associated employment taxes are cash-based expenses that vary in amount from period-to-period and are dependent on market forces as well as jurisdictional tax regulations that are often beyond Cambium Networks control.

Nonrecurring legal expenses include settlements of existing or threatened litigation. Secondary offering expenses were incurred by Cambium Networks associated with the registration and sale in June 2021 of 2,000,000 ordinary shares held by Vector Capital and during December 2020 of 2,500,000 ordinary shares held by Vector Capital. Cambium Networks did not raise any additional capital in the offering and the expenses are excluded as not part of continuing operations.

Amortization of acquired intangibles includes customer relationships, unpatented technology, patents, software, and trademarks, and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Amortization of capitalized software costs include capitalized research and development activities amortized over their useful life and included in cost of revenues and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Acquisition and integration costs consist of legal and professional fees relating to the acquisition of Xirrus. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.

Restructuring expenses consist primarily of severance costs for employees which are not related to future operating expenses. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of Cambium Networks ongoing business results.

Our non-GAAP tax adjustments include the tax impacts from share-based compensation expense including excess or decremental tax benefits available to the company that are recorded when incurred and impacts from the company's income tax valuation allowance initially recognized in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and as reversed in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Cambium Networks excludes these amounts to more closely approximate the company's ongoing effective tax rate after adjusting for one-time or unique reoccurring items. The associated non-GAAP effective tax rate is also applied to the gross amount of non-GAAP adjustments for purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income in total and on a per-share basis. This approach is designed to enhance the ability of investors to understand the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP adjustments which may not reflect actual cash tax expense.

Non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares are shown as outstanding during the entire period presented and include dilutive shares if their effect to earnings per share is dilutive. We also use non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares to provide more comparable per-share results across periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of our GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations in the use of non-GAAP measures because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of judgment concerning exclusions of items from the comparable non-GAAP financial measure. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, or may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We present a "Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the tables below.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Net income

$ 4,617

$ 11,517

$ 5,595 Interest expense, net

752

1,316

1,259 Provision for income taxes

355

1,385

144 Depreciation and amortization

1,775

1,751

1,807 EBITDA

7,499

15,969

8,805 Share-based compensation

2,076

2,098

954 Secondary offering expenses

—

376

— Nonrecurring legal expenses

—

—

1,625 Restructuring expense

—

—

19 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,575

$ 18,443

$ 11,403













Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12.6%

19.9%

15.6%

The following table reconciles all other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 GAAP gross profit

$ 36,020

$ 46,092

$ 36,069 Share-based compensation expense

39

50

16 Amortization of capitalized software costs

227

187

163 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 36,286

$ 46,329

$ 36,248 Non-GAAP gross margin

47.8%

50.0%

49.7%













GAAP research and development expense

$ 12,082

$ 12,617

$ 10,213 Share-based compensation expense

834

842

396 Restructuring expense

—

—

19 Non-GAAP research and development expense

$ 11,248

$ 11,775

$ 9,798













GAAP sales and marketing expense

$ 9,938

$ 9,718

$ 8,293 Share-based compensation expense

540

539

251 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

$ 9,398

$ 9,179

$ 8,042













GAAP general and administrative expense

$ 6,640

$ 7,896

$ 8,604 Share-based compensation expense

663

667

291 Secondary offering expenses

—

376

— Nonrecurring legal expenses

—

—

1,625 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

$ 5,977

$ 6,853

$ 6,688













GAAP depreciation and amortization

$ 1,548

$ 1,564

$ 1,643 Amortization of acquired intangibles

551

551

551 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization

$ 997

$ 1,013

$ 1,092













GAAP operating income

$ 5,812

$ 14,297

$ 7,316 Share-based compensation expense

2,076

2,098

954 Secondary offering expenses

—

376

— Nonrecurring legal expenses

—

—

1,625 Amortization of capitalized software costs

227

187

163 Amortization of acquired intangibles

551

551

551 Restructuring expense

—

—

19 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 8,666

$ 17,509

$ 10,628













GAAP pre-tax income

$ 4,972

$ 12,902

$ 5,739 Share-based compensation expense

2,076

2,098

954 Secondary offering expenses

—

376

— Nonrecurring legal expenses

—

—

1,625 Amortization of capitalized software costs

227

187

163 Amortization of acquired intangibles

551

551

551 Write-down of debt issuance costs upon prepayment of debt

—

338

— Restructuring expense

—

—

19 Non-GAAP pre-tax income

$ 7,826

$ 16,452

$ 9,051













GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 355

$ 1,385

$ 144 Valuation allowance impacts

—

—

(470) Tax impacts of share vesting

(519)

(1,414)

— Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments, using non-GAAP ETR

(571)

(710)

(662) All other discrete items

280

(61)

— Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 1,165

$ 3,570

$ 1,276 Non-GAAP ETR

14.9%

21.7%

14.1%













GAAP net income

$ 4,617

$ 11,517

$ 5,595 Share-based compensation expense

2,076

2,098

954 Secondary offering expenses

—

376

— Nonrecurring legal expenses

—

—

1,625 Amortization of capitalized software costs

227

187

163 Amortization of acquired intangibles

551

551

551 Write-down of debt issuance costs upon prepayment of debt

—

338

— Restructuring expense

—

—

19 Non-GAAP adjustments to tax

(239)

(1,475)

(470) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments, using non-GAAP ETR

(571)

(710)

(662) Non-GAAP net income

$ 6,661

$ 12,882

$ 7,775 Non-GAAP fully weighted basic shares

26,639

26,503

25,701 Non-GAAP fully weighted diluted shares

28,636

28,939

26,356 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP basic share

$ 0.25

$ 0.49

$ 0.30 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP diluted share

$ 0.23

$ 0.45

$ 0.29

