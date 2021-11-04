ACE Cash Express Raises Over $17,000 to Support Classrooms Impacted During the Pandemic with AdoptAClassroom.org

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, raised $17,702 for AdoptAClassroom.org during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. The COVID-19 pandemic challenged all of us to rethink how we live and work. AdoptAClassroom.org is now entering their third school year impacted by the pandemic, and teachers need supplies to keep learning safe. Additionally, teachers still need personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and extra supplies so students don't have to share. Most PreK-12 children aren't yet eligible to be vaccinated, so keeping classrooms hygienic to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is still very important.

ACE Cash Express associates present a $17,702 donation at Marshall Early Learning Center in Newport News, VA.

"The pandemic has disrupted learning for students across the country. Teachers are in need of extra resources to engage their students and get them back on track," says Ann Pifer, Executive Director of AdoptAClasroom.org. "Thanks to our partner ACE Cash Express, 31 more classrooms serving 775 students are better equipped for success."

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities selected by ACE employees. The charities selected are those focused on helping children, supporting education, and promoting financial literacy. By supporting AdoptAClassroom.org, ACE is helping to support educators and their students through these challenging times.

"We are proud to continue to support AdoptAClassroom.org," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to the support of our customers and employees, teachers are able to get the supplies they need to keep classroom learning safe."

Nationally, the 2021 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $188,000 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Homes For Our Troops, Humane Society of the United States, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Save the Children, and Triumph Over Kid Cancer. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $15 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

