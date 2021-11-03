Progress Solar Solutions® Announces New Lower Cost Mobile Solar Light Tower Model

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Solar Solutions® announces a new reduced cost model of portable solar light towers. Responding to historic increases in the price of steel, Progress Solar® has reduced the amount of steel in the SLT™ line by 1/3 to reduce the cost of the new SLT 700™. Combined with our Solar/Wind™ and Solar/Hybrid™ light tower lines this gives Progress Solar® the most diverse portfolio of mobile solar light towers in the industry.

Progress Solar® units are Made in the U.S.A. and routinely operate independent of diesel, gas or the electric grid eliminating the use of fossil fuels or generation of carbon emissions. Progress Solar® units are specifically designed for extremely demanding applications that need to be operational for lighting-on-demand year-round. The large battery banks store numerous nights of lighting to allow use during cloudy days or inclement weather.

The Progress Solar SLT™ (Solar Light Tower), SLTW™ (Solar/Wind), and SHYB™ (Solar/Hybrid) are rugged, mobile light systems that provide high-intensity, bright white lighting on-demand, where and when you need it. Equipped with solid state electronics, IP67 rated or greater external components, and AGM no maintenance, deep-cycle batteries to store energy, the unit is built to last in tough environments. Equipped with LED Lights with over 50K lumens of light that are vibration and shatter resistant, and designed to provide up to 5x longer run time between bulb changes than metal halide lights. The lights can be turned on/off automatically from a user-programmable timer, manually, or by photocell (darkness sensor). The system is on a portable trailer customized for maximum functionality and convenience and can be easily towed to its destination.

Dan McKenzie, President of Progress Solar Solutions®, commented, "The new SLT series is a direct result of listening to our clients with the most challenging and flexible lighting applications like Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Military, Public Utilities and Disaster Recovery."

Progress Solar Solutions® www.progresssolarsolutions.com was the first to introduce a commercial quality mobile solar light tower durable enough and powerful enough to address the rental equipment and military markets. Progress Solar® continues to offer the broadest product line of portable solar light towers, Solar/Wind, and Solar/Hybrid light towers to industries interested in providing portable, clean and quiet outdoor lighting applications. The Progress Solar® Light Tower resembles a traditional portable diesel light tower but is powered solar energy giving it a much lower total cost of ownership.

Progress Solar Solutions, LLC® of Raleigh, NC, specializes in manufacturing and distributing high-performance, eco-friendly and cost-effective mobile solar generation and lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, government, and institutional applications.

