PredictHQ Partners with Snowflake to Make Demand Intelligence Accessible

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, has announced a partnership and integration with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. Snowflake customers will now be able to access PredictHQ's forecast-grade event data in their preferred, supported cloud environment.

PredictHQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/PredictHQ)

Through this partnership, Snowflake customers will be able to access PredictHQ's Demand Intelligence offering via Snowflake Data Marketplac e, enabling them to identify which events impact their demand so they can forecast and plan more accurately. Customers can choose from the sample listings such as attended and non-attended events including sports, conferences, concerts, school holidays and many more or unscheduled events such severe weather. Customers can also request a custom offer via the personalised marketplace listing.

Companies such as Uber, Domino's and Accor Hotels use PredictHQ's intelligent event data to identify their demand drivers in advance so they can prepare to meet it. Snowflake's customers will be able to quickly and easily access PredictHQ demand intelligence through its integration with Snowflake Data Sharing, without the hassle of any ETL processes. This means they can easily access local insight at scale through PredictHQ's 19 event categories in order to prepare for anomalies in advance, and reduce their forecasting error rate.

"Through this partnership with PredictHQ, Snowflake customers can use the power of the data cloud to analyse their historical data informed by PredictHQ's demand intelligence, revealing opportunities and efficiencies hiding in plain sight. Now Snowflake customers can access this data more swiftly and expedite their time to value. As companies rebound post-pandemic, it's never been more important to invest in breakthrough external data that can elevate major business functions," said Rosemary Hua, Head of Retail Strategy at Snowflake. .

PredictHQ COO Richard Bray says: "Many of our customers are already using Snowflake, and a number of them have asked us to deliver our data through Snowflake as it's one of the world's most agile and trustworthy cloud data providers. We're thrilled this partnership enables our customers to get expedited access to our data and to drive more value from both their PredictHQ and Snowflake subscriptions. As more and more companies shift to more dynamic and robust demand forecasting and planning, external data is essential as is the cloud infrastructure to scale it well."

About PredictHQ

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services. PredictHQ's demand intelligence API aggregates events from hundreds of sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand. With PredictHQ, businesses gain a leg up on the competition and remain confident in their ability to meet customers' ever-changing needs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PredictHQ