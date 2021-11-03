The National Football League and Aristocrat Gaming Announce Exclusive Slot Machine Licensing Agreement

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League (NFL) and Aristocrat Gaming™ have announced an exclusive multi-year slot machine licensing agreement. Under the terms of this agreement, Aristocrat will have an exclusive global license to build land-based NFL-themed slot machines as well as a non-exclusive license for virtual sports games, marking the first deal of its kind for the NFL. The partnership will provide the NFL an opportunity to further drive fan engagement through a new gaming experience.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8948951-national-football-league-aristocrat-gaming-slot-machine-licensing-agreement/

"The world of casino gaming is transforming, and the NFL is thrilled to be teaming up with industry leader, Aristocrat Gaming, with their proven track record in slot machine innovation and commitment to responsible gaming," said Rachel Hoagland, Vice President, Gaming and Partnership Management, NFL. "Today's slot machines offer engaging experiences akin to popular video game consoles that our fans adore, and we believe with Aristocrat's vision, we can bring that exciting gaming experience to fans on the casino floor looking to show their love of football."

"At Aristocrat, we are changing the game. In that spirit, we are thrilled to enter this agreement with the NFL, whose similar mission made this a natural partnership," said Hector Fernandez, President of Aristocrat Americas and EMEA. "Fans worldwide love watching the NFL, and casino players worldwide enjoy Aristocrat games. This agreement presents a new opportunity to reach tens of millions of NFL and Aristocrat fans with exciting new entertainment options on the casino floor and beyond."

The NFL-themed slot machines, which will offer fans the ability to customize their experiences based on their favorite teams, are expected to hit casino floors during the 2023 NFL season. To learn more, please click here.

The NFL recently announced the launch of an extensive, integrated league-wide responsible betting public awareness program. For more information about responsible betting tools and resources, visit responsibleplay.org.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For more information on all the ways Aristocrat supports responsible gaming, please click here. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media Contacts:

For National Football League (NFL)

Liana Bailey, liana.bailey@nfl.com

For Aristocrat

Meghan Sleik, Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com

Paul Speirs-Hernandez, paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

View original content:

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.