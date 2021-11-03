Lower reveals selection for new Chief Technology Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower, the multi-channel fintech aimed at helping consumers build wealth through homeownership, has named Bill Kaper as its new Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Lower Primary Logo

Kaper brings decades of technology expertise to the company, serving stints as CTO for Silicon Valley fintech Huckleberry, leading engineering for insurtech unicorn turned publicly traded company Root Insurance [ROOT], and at Amazon where he most notably oversaw product and software engineering of their language translation software and machine translation applied science initiatives.

"Bill will be instrumental in executing our aggressive product and technology innovation roadmap. He's the perfect infusion of experience, leadership, and strategic vision we wanted for our tech team," said co-founder and CEO Dan Snyder. "We're proud to add him to the team and get to work making the homebuying process more accessible and frictionless for our customers."

Lower's platform approach to home buying revolves around making the experience as simple as possible. Whether they're looking to save for a down payment, find an expert real estate professional, finance or refinance, or need to purchase an insurance policy, Lower is a one-stop shop that breaks down the barriers to homeownership with its easy-to-use system.

With Kaper at the helm, Lower plans to expand upon and enhance its existing products to further speed up and create a more comprehensive home buying process.

"My own experience financing through Lower when I moved to Columbus in 2019 showed me the innovation occurring at the company and how it differed from competitors. It was the fastest and easiest closing I had ever experienced. When Dan approached me about the CTO role and shared his vision for building a world class product and engineering organization, I was intrigued," said Kaper. "But when I heard him talk about how Lower is obsessed with the customer experience and wants to serve them in all phases of their journey, I knew this was a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Kaper's appointment is on the tail of the company's record-breaking Series A investment and their partnership with the Columbus Crew as their stadium naming-rights partner.

About Lower

Lower's multi-channel fintech platform meets consumers where they want to do business. Its tech-forward direct to consumer brand, Lower.com, offers a streamlined, digital approach, while its retail presence, consisting of Homeside Financial and 18 additional regional lending teams, focuses on an in-person, local experience with offices around the country. Additionally, the company will soon expand to offer Mortgage as a Service (MaaS) to its growing book of business. The company has funded more than $18.2B in loans since its founding in 2014 and raised the largest Series A investment in Ohio history in 2021. The Lower team has grown from five employees in Columbus, Ohio to more than 1,700 across the nation, and has been named a best place to work, both locally and nationwide.

Lower’s new CTO, Bill Kaper

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lower