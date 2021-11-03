Innovative One-Visit Adrenal Tumor Diagnosis and Treatment Program Begins in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carling Adrenal Center, a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors, becomes the first center to offer adrenal vein sampling and curative surgery in one visit.

The novel protocol and diagnostic method for adrenal tumors will condense a 2–4-week process of localization of hyper-secreting adrenal tumors and subsequent curative surgery down to just one day. The innovative approach combines highly specialized adrenal vein sampling with rapid adrenal hormone lab testing and then consultation with the world's highest volume adrenal surgeon. If appropriate, a patient may even complete their mini-surgery during that same visit.

Established by Dr. Tobias Carling in 2020, the Carling Adrenal Center located at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa FL, is the highest volume adrenal surgical center in the world. The Center now averages nearly 20 adrenal tumor patients every week that could benefit from this novel diagnostic and treatment approach to address a decades-long problem for patients with adrenal tumors.

The Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline recommends adrenal vein sampling (AVS) as the preferred method to select patients with primary hyperaldosteronism for an adrenalectomy.

"The difficulty and complexity of testing and diagnosing adrenal tumors secreting excess aldosterone is the primary reason why less than 5% of these adrenal tumors are diagnosed and treated," says Dr. Carling. "By combining expertise in interventional radiology for adrenal vein sampling and rapid laboratory measurements of adrenal hormones with our unique international consulting capability, we can determine which adrenal gland is bad and whether or not the patient needs that adrenal gland removed."

Adrenal vein sampling is performed through small catheters placed in very specific veins where blood samples are obtained from both adrenal veins and the inferior vena cava. In experienced centers, the bilateral adrenal veins are catheterized and sampled with a success rate exceeding 90%. Technical success is directly associated with operator experience, leading to the recommendation that the procedure only be performed by true experts or the test will very likely be of no help.

Dr. Carling's very high volume of adrenal surgery for many years has allowed him to publish scientific studies demonstrating that in aldosterone-producing adenomas, there is a strong correlation between the imaging phenotype (i.e., what the tumor looks like on a CT scan), histology (what the tumor looks like under the microscope) and genotype (what gene is mutated in the tumor).

This knowledge allows Dr. Carling and his team at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery to predict who can go straight to surgery with an excellent outcome, and who may first need adrenal vein sampling to determine which adrenal gland is over-producing the hormone causing significant morbidity and mortality.

With adrenal vein sampling proving lateralization, the next step is surgical removal of the adrenal tumor. Dr. Carling has more experience with all types of adrenal surgery than any surgeon in the United States, but especially with advanced, minimally invasive adrenal operations which are the best options for aldosterone-secreting adrenal tumors. A fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Carling is a member of both the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons (AAES) and the International Association of Endocrine Surgeons (IAES).

Dr. Carling moved his world-renowned adrenal surgery program from Yale University to Tampa, Florida in early 2020 to start the Carling Adrenal Center. Here, patients needing adrenal surgery have access to the best practices and best techniques the world has to offer.

In January 2022, the Carling Adrenal Center will unite with the Norman Parathyroid Center, the Clayman Thyroid Center and the Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center at the brand-new Hospital for Endocrine Surgery located in Tampa, Florida.

About the Carling Adrenal Center: Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years at Yale University, including 7 as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery before leaving in 2020 to open to Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world. More about adrenal vein sampling for adrenal tumors can be found at the Center's website www.adrenal.com and here. (813) 972-0000.

