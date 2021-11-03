For Fifth Year, Next Day Animations Runs Scholarship Program for Young Women of Color

BALTIMORE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Day Animations, an award-winning explainer video company, is reopening the Illustrating Awesomeness Scholarship for the fifth consecutive year. Illustrating Awesomeness is a scholarship opportunity for young women or gender non-conforming individuals of color who are actively working to change the world.

Since the program launched in 2016, the scholarship has been awarded to young people pursuing degrees in fields such as education, nursing, art, and engineering. Recipients have attended universities and colleges across the country, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Spelman College, and California State University.

A certified B Corp, Next Day Animations is committed to using business resources to address social problems like systemic opportunity gaps and support young people doing great work in their communities.

"As a values-based business, we care deeply about our impact, and we see the scholarship as a small way to recognize and support young people who are already changing the world for the better," shares Caitlin Rogers, co-founder and Chief Storytelling Officer. "We started off with just two scholarships annually. As the business has grown, it's been great to be able to increase the number of recipients over the years, since choosing between so many amazing applicants is no easy task."

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students attending college in the United States and the award will be applied to tuition for the 2022 Spring semester. Four $750 scholarships will be awarded. Eligible applicants can view more information at www.nextdayanimations.com/scholarship/ .

About Next Day Animations

Founded in 2012, Next Day Animations specializes in explainer videos for nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and businesses. Their clients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, HBO, Goodwill, and Johnson & Johnson. With offices in Baltimore and Minneapolis, Next Day Animations partners with clients all over the world to deliver high-quality, impactful animations. Next Day Animations is a certified Great Place to Work and B Corp.

