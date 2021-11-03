Diedrich RPM Utilizing AI Technology to Help Boost Sales for Clients

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diedrich RPM, a research and marketing firm based in Burnsville, Minnesota, is now offering clients AI technology to help them boost their sales. Artificial intelligence is being used across the globe to help companies better understand their market. The data gained from AI is used to predict behaviors, patterns, and the likelihood to purchase.

In the summer of 2019, Liz Diedrich, the CEO and founder of Diedrich RPM started thinking about ways her company could help clients with all of the data collected as a result of their quantitative research, digital research, and how campaigns were performing.

"It dawned on me that there should be an AI application for this. We have all this data, and often our clients aren't able to handle the volume of leads generated from our marketing campaigns," said Diedrich.

Diedrich hired a neural network engineer to help develop a proprietary platform that would provide clients an assist in letting them know which leads were most likely to convert.

Diedrich RPM piloted different industry applications, including health care, manufacturing, and consumer marketing for the hospitality industry, to validate the concept. The AI platform starts by looking at historical sales with a robust look at a company's CRM. The program "learns" to predict the likelihood of sales at different levels.

"We found that we can provide real-time direction for our clients' sales teams," Diedrich said. "In one instance, the client left over $4M on the table with prospects who would have converted with a little more hand-holding. With AI, you can quickly and accurately interpret customer data and provide high-quality data sets on both customer behaviors and predictive actions."

Diedrich RPM officially launched its IA platform in late 2020, and clients have been excited by the results.

"We've found, with nearly a year of results, that it helps to validate marketing investments and provides financial direction for your sales pipeline," said Diedrich. "It helps identify the best leads."

