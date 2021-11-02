Vuori Announces L39ION Cyclists as Newest Brand Collaborators

ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southern California-inspired activewear brand Vuori announces L39ION (pronounced legion) cyclists Justin Williams, Cory Williams, and Skylar Schneider as brand partners and collaborators. As such, the three decorated cyclists will participate in a variety of marketing initiatives over the next year including advertising and social media campaigns as well as branded in-person and virtual events. With the exception of cycling-specific gear, Vuori will be the exclusive off-bike clothing partner for Williams, Williams and Schneider.

Photo courtesy of Kevin Jara

L39ION, a UCI Continental cycling team based in Los Angeles, was created in 2019 by brothers Justin and Cory Williams. Determined to promote diversity, representation, and inclusion in the cycling world and beyond, L39ION's ultimate mission is to help grow the sport in America and let the masses know that you don't need to conform to be a part of the cycling community. In addition, L39ION is devoted to using its platform to give back to younger generations and showcase criterium racing in a way where athletes can make a good living competing at home in the United States.

"L39ION is about so much more than being good on the bike," said Nikki Sakelliou, Vice President of Marketing at Vuori. "The team's commitment to inspiring and uniting people from every walk of life to create and share positive, meaningful experiences is a philosophy Vuori respects and shares. We couldn't be prouder to have Justin, Cory and Skylar as our newest brand collaborators."

All three L39ION cyclists can regularly be spotted at the world's biggest and most competitive races, more often than not fighting for the top spot on the podium. Justin Williams is a multiple-time U.S. National Champion and took 1st place at this year's National Road Race Championship in Belize, his parents' home country. Cory Williams won the overall championship at the prestigious Tulsa Tough, making for his biggest race win of the year, and Schneider has been referred to as one of the most promising riders in the U.S., with nearly 20 first-place finishes under her belt this year, including standout performances at Tulsa Tough, The Tour of Hartland, Spartanburg Criterium, and most recently, the Joe Martin Stage Race.

"Not only do they make incredible products, Vuori is a brand that works hard to make it known that regardless of who you are, what you look like, or where you live, you deserve to live a full, meaningful, happy life," said Justin Williams, Founder of L39ION of Los Angeles. "We at L39ION could not be more aligned with those values, and look forward to seeing where this partnership takes us."

About Vuori

Launched in 2015, Vuori merges technical clothing with a West Coast vibe that looks and feels great. Founder Joe Kudla didn't have to look far for inspiration; headquartered in the aspirational beach community of Encinitas, CA, Vuori is a natural extension of its home environment where active, conscious and creative people inspire those around them every day. In addition to a fruitful ecommerce business and physical stores in Boulder, Del Mar, Encinitas, Bridgehampton, Malibu, Manhattan Beach, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Venice Beach, Vuori is sold in most Nordstrom stores and REI. Please visit www.vuoriclothing.com for more information.

About L39ION of Los Angeles

L39ION of Los Angeles is a UCI Continental Cycling team based in the U.S. The team was founded in 2019 by brothers Justin and Cory Williams to advance the sport of cycling, eliminate boundaries, and promote diversity, representation, and inclusion. The team is devoted to using its platform to give back to younger generations and showcase criterium racing in a way where athletes can make a good living competing at home in the U.S. In 2020, the Legion became a UCI Continental level team and formed a women's pro cycling team.

Press Contact: Jillian Claybrook

jillian@theleadpr.com

212.584.5668

Photo courtesy of Stephen Spurlock

www.vuoriclothing.com (PRNewsfoto/Vuori)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vuori