SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendle, the first 100% carbon neutral shipping carrier in the United States, has teamed up with Intuit Inc., the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint and Credit Karma , to help small businesses reduce their carbon footprint at a time when climate action is urgent across every sector.

Sendle joins Intuit’s Climate Action Marketplace to help small businesses kick start their journey to Net Zero.

With one click, small businesses can take immediate action to replace their high carbon emissions activities.

Sendle has joined Intuit's Climate Action Marketplace - a one-stop shop for small businesses to find greener solutions.

With one click, small businesses can take immediate action to replace their high carbon emissions activities with more sustainable solutions across energy, travel, office supplies, shipping and other categories.

Intuit's marketplace launch comes during the pivotal UN Climate Change (COP26) summit in Glasgow where governments, NGOs and some of the world's major companies will meet and commit to a plan to get to net zero emissions by 2050.

Sendle's CEO and co-founder James Chin Moody says, "Small business is the powerhouse of the global economy. Together with Intuit we are committed to empowering small businesses to thrive, while also doing so in a way that helps them to lead and contribute in their own way to the climate challenge."

Since launching in 2014, Sendle has offset the carbon emissions of every package sent via its small business delivery network. To date it has offset more than 13 billion miles of carbon - that's equivalent to driving a 1 tonne truck from Earth to Mars and back 188 times.

"The journey to net zero can be extra challenging for small businesses because they don't have the support or resources available to big business. As a leader in the global transition to carbon neutral shipping, we are looking forward to working with Intuit to help small businesses drive positive environmental change at this critical time," says Chin Moody.

The Intuit Climate Action Marketplace is part of Intuit's decade-long commitment to reducing its global carbon emissions by 2 million metric tonnes (50x the company's 2018 carbon footprint) by 2030. Now it is moving beyond its own operations, and driving positive impact across its entire network, from partners and consumers to the small business community at large.

As a certified B Corporation, Sendle has also set the ambitious target of reducing its carbon emissions to net zero by 2030, twenty years ahead of the targets set in the Paris Agreement.

"Collectively, the choices made by millions of small businesses today can accelerate our global response to the climate crisis even if that starts by making small steps," says Chin Moody.

About Sendle:

Sendle is the first delivery service in the United States specifically designed to serve the needs of small businesses in the eCommerce space. Sendle levels the playing field for small businesses by offering affordable, flat-rate shipping across the US with no hidden fees, subscriptions or warehousing required. Merchants simply purchase a label and schedule a pickup from Sendle and their package can be dropped off or picked up from their front door. Sendle is the first 100% carbon neutral shipping carrier in the US and a certified B Corporation. The company was founded in Australia in 2014 by CEO James Chin Moody and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and Seattle, Washington.

About Intuit:

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint and Credit Karma , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

