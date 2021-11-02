Metaverse Luminary Matthew Ball & Jonathan Glick Join Polygon Studios As It Becomes The Leading Hub For NFTs and Gaming Projects

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon Studios , a new NFT-centric gaming and metaverse hub designed to facilitate web 3.0 integration, today welcomes venture capitalist, and prominent metaverse thought leader Matthew Ball to Polygon Studio's advisory team.

Ball will also be joined by Jonathan Glick, a former SVP of Product & Technology at The New York Times and chief of product, services and operations at GLG, who also serves on the council of the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF — a product providing investors with exposure to the rapidly-growing market of the Metaverse.



In recent months, Polygon has become the leading go-to platform for NFT projects; including Dolce & Gabbana, OpenSea, NFT artist Beeple, DraftKings, Tom Brady's Autograph, and Mark Cuban's Lazy.com .



Through the launch of Polygon Studios earlier this summer, the Polygon brand has further expanded into the blockchain gaming and NFT space. Polygon's infrastructure supports over 100,000 blockchain gamers along with top Web 3.0 games and metaverses that all contribute to high-quality gaming experiences.

Matthew Ball is currently CEO of EpyllionCo, Co-Founder of the NYSE-listed Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, the first Metaverse-focused exchange traded fund,which has nearly $150MM in assets under management after three months, and a Venture Partner at Makers Fund. Ball is widely attributed with the popularization and definition of the metaverse - a " quasi-successor state to the mobile internet " that marries hardware with content, finance, community, and other technologies within a virtual space. His essays on the topic have been touted by Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Sweeney, as well as outlets including The Financial Times, New York Times, BBC, The Economist, and The New Yorker. Ball will help Polygon Studios' create a truly open metaverse where users and developers thrive.

Jonathan Glick is also joining Ball as an advisor to Polygon Studios. Bringing over two decades of expertise to Polygon, Glick spearheaded the launch of the NY Times first website in 1996, including the implementation of the first commercial CMS, targeted ad server and decentralized media protocol (RSS). As well as leading the product design, development, account management and operations of Gerson Lehrman Group, the first and largest expert network, Glick went onto launch Sulia, a subject-based social expertise platform. More recently, Glick co-launched Darkstar DAO, a research collective focused on the intersection of Web3 and the media.

Joining Polygon Studios Advisory, both Ball & Glick will help to further position Polygon Studios as the leading innovation hub for NFTs and gaming projects wishing to launch their own custom blockchain, NFT and metaverse models.

Over 60% of today's NFT and blockchain-based web 3.0 games, including Decentraland, Sandbox, and Decentral Games already leverage Polygon's PoS chain as the preferred scaling solution. Polygon Studios extends plug-and-play Software Development Kits (SDKs) for web 2.0 game developers such as Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Atari, allowing non-blockchain games to take on blockchain attributes.

Shreyansh Singh, Head of Polygon Studios, said: "We believe having Matthew and Jonathan on our advisory team will cement Polygon Studios' position as the leading solution for creators, developers, and brands looking to embrace blockchain and NFT technology to extend their scope. Matthew's thoughtful and progressive work and his proven track record for implementing successful digital strategies make him an invaluable addition to our team."

Matthew Ball commented: "I'm thrilled to work with Polygon Studios during such a pivotal time. There has never before been so much enthusiasm for the Metaverse and Web3, but more importantly, there's an unprecedented opportunity for independent developers and individual users to define the future. I believe Polygon Studios will lead the way for creators to develop more immersive ways to engage and enrich their relationship with audiences around the globe."

Jonathan Glick added: "We are entering the age of living online, with a growing number of us embracing the concept of 'owning' online things. NFTs is a logical extension of this, and I'm excited to be working with Polygon Studios to help developers and brands build an open, diverse and prosperous Metaverse."



About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios is the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon focused on growing the global Blockchain Gaming and NFT Industry and bridging the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 gaming through investment, marketing and developer support. The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises highly loved games and NFT Dapps like OpenSea, Upshot, Aavegotchi, Zed Run, Skyweaver by Horizon Games, Decentraland, Megacryptopolis, Neon District, Cometh and Decentral.Games.

If you're a game developer, builder or NFT creator looking to join the Polygon Studios ecosystem, get started here .

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 1000+ applications hosted, ~600M total transactions processed, ~60M unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here .

