Jacobs Wins Architecture and Engineering Services Contract for NASA

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by NASA to perform architectural and engineering work under the agency's Southeast Region Architect and Engineering (SERAE) program. The multiple award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a shared program ceiling of $300 million across a five-year period.

"This opportunity draws upon Jacobs' multi-disciplinary experience to deliver sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions supporting critical requirements to NASA's mission worldwide," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Tim Byers. "With our 60-plus-year relationship with NASA, we continue to provide a single source of credentialed professionals and comprehensive architecture and engineering services to support numerous ongoing projects."

Jacobs will provide wide-ranging services across all project phases to rehabilitate, modernize and develop new systems for NASA facilities and ground support systems at several NASA sites. Locations of work include Kennedy Space Center, FL; Johnson Space Center, Sonny Carter Training Facility, and Ellington Field, Houston, TX; White Sands Test Facility, Las Cruces, NM; Marshall Space Flight Center, AL; Michoud Assembly Facility, LA; Stennis Space Center, MS; and other NASA assets and launch or landing sites worldwide.

Recently named Agency Level Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year by NASA's Small Business Program for services at Kennedy Space Center (KSC), as well as Center Level Large Business Prime Contractor of the year at Langley Research Center, Jacobs is a provider and integrator of full lifecycle aerospace capability.

This includes design and construction; base, mission and launch operations; sustaining capital maintenance; and secure and intelligent asset management, development, modification, and testing processes for fixed assets of the government as well as commercial space companies.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence and spread of variants of COVID-19, and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacobs