Healthpeak Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

– Net income of $0.10 per share, Nareit FFO of $0.36 per share, FFO as Adjusted of $0.40 per share, and blended Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 3.2%

Life Science and MOB Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 6.8% and 2.9%, respectively

Total pro forma Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 4.1% excluding government grants received under the CARES Act at our CCRC properties

– Announced $782 million of new acquisitions:

Through a series of eight separate transactions, and $625 million of initial investment, assembled 36 acres of income-producing properties and covered land plays in the Alewife submarket of West Cambridge to support significant future life science development activity over the next decade or more

Acquired a five acre covered land play in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $20 million to further strengthen our sizable position in the submarket and support future development

$137 million of new on-campus MOB acquisitions

– Life science development leasing:

Signed 178,000 square feet of new leases at our active developments, including 36,000 square feet at The Shore at Sierra Point Phase II, bringing the project to 100% pre-leased, and 142,000 square feet at 101 CambridgePark Drive, bringing the project to 88% pre-leased

Active life science developments 87% pre-leased as of the end of the third quarter

– New life science development start:

Commenced construction on the first phase of Vantage, a 343,000 square foot Class A life science development in South San Francisco

– Closed the final $149 million of senior housing dispositions, bringing total sales proceeds to $4 billion since July 2020

– Balance sheet:

In September, closed on an upsized $3 billion revolving credit facility, extending maturity to 2026

Sold 9.1 million shares of common stock under our ATM equity program on a forward basis, which is expected to result in net proceeds of approximately $320 million

Net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.0x as of September 30, 2021

– The Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021

– Received the Green Star designation from GRESB and named a constituent in the FTSE4Good Index, each for the tenth consecutive year; short-listed by IR Magazine for the Corporate Governance Awards – Best Proxy Statement for the second consecutive year

THIRD QUARTER COMPARISON



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Net income (loss), diluted $ 54,442



$ 0.10



$ (63,768)



$ (0.12)



Nareit FFO, diluted 196,565



0.36



164,603



0.31



FFO as Adjusted, diluted 219,784



0.40



215,381



0.40



AFFO, diluted 181,389







183,791









Nareit FFO, FFO as Adjusted, AFFO, Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI, Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating the operating performance and financial position of real estate investment trusts (see the "Funds From Operations" and "Adjusted Funds From Operations" sections of this release for additional information). See "September 30, 2021 Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions, discussions of their uses and inherent limitations, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com/quarterly-results.

SAME-STORE ("SS") OPERATING SUMMARY

The table below outlines the year-over-year three-month and year-to-date SS Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth on an actual and pro forma basis. The Pro Forma table reflects the results excluding government grants under the CARES Act for our CCRC portfolio.

Actual

Year-Over-Year Total SS Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI Growth



Three Month

Year-To-Date



SS Growth % % of SS

SS Growth % % of SS

Life science 6.8 % 46.3 %

7.7 % 49.1 %

Medical office 2.9 % 43.0 %

3.0 % 48.0 %

CCRC(1) (9.0) % 10.7 %

(14.2) % 2.9 %

Total Portfolio 3.2 % 100.0 %

4.6 % 100.0 %



Pro Forma (excluding CARES)

Year-Over-Year Total SS Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI Growth



Three Month

Year-To-Date



SS Growth % % of SS

SS Growth % % of SS

Life science 6.8 % 46.3 %

7.7 % 49.2 %

Medical office 2.9 % 43.0 %

3.0 % 48.0 %

CCRC(1) (1.7) % 10.7 %

(5.8) % 2.8 %

Total Portfolio 4.1 % 100.0 %

5.0 % 100.0 %







(1) CCRC SS consists of 15 properties for the three month comparison and two properties for the year-to-date comparison.

ACQUISITIONS

WEST CAMBRIDGE ALEWIFE ASSEMBLAGE

Through a series of eight separate transactions, Healthpeak has acquired, or is under contract on, $625 million of acquisitions totaling approximately 36 acres of largely contiguous income-producing properties and covered land plays in the Alewife submarket of West Cambridge. The estimated blended year-one FFO yield across the assemblage is 4.2%.

Healthpeak intends to capitalize on robust market fundamentals and tenant demand through the development of multiple Class A life science buildings over the next decade-plus, extending our leading position in West Cambridge. This 36 acre campus has convenient access to the Alewife T station, Route 2, and the Minuteman Bike Trail, which link Cambridge, downtown Boston, and the western suburbs.

Alewife Submarket Acquisitions Overview:

CONCORD AVENUE CAMPUS: 220,000 square foot three-building office and R&D campus that is 100% leased to Raytheon on 9.7 acres for $180 million . The site includes 10 & 20 Moulton Street, 77 Fawcett Street, 617 Concord Avenue and a land parcel at 645 Concord Avenue. The site includes densification opportunities upon expiration of the Raytheon lease in 2027. The acquisition closed in September 2021 .

10 FAWCETT: 132,000 square foot multi-tenant office building on 2.5 acres adjacent to the Concord Avenue campus for $73 million . The site includes densification opportunities. The acquisition closed in October 2021 .

68 MOULTON: 26,000 square foot office building on one acre directly abutting the Concord Avenue campus for $18 million . The site provides densification opportunities upon expiration of the lease in 2024. The acquisition closed in October 2021 .

110 & 125 FAWCETT: 53,000 square foot industrial building on 2.4 acres and adjacent to 68 Moulton for $45 million . The site provides densification opportunities and the potential for a pedestrian footbridge to improve connectivity to the Alewife T station. The acquisition is expected to close in late 2021.

MOONEY STREET PARCELS: 145,000 square feet of flex office and industrial buildings on 11.9 acres for $123 million . Healthpeak intends to pursue additional entitlements on the site which, if successful, would result in an earn-out payment to the sellers of up to approximately $15 million . The campus includes 13 & 40-61 Mooney Street and 127 Smith Place. The site provides densification opportunities upon the expiration of the in-place short-term leases. The acquisition closed in October 2021 .

67 SMITH PLACE: 53,000 square foot industrial building on 4.4 acres for $72 million . 67 Smith Place abuts the Mooney Street parcels. The site provides future densification opportunities upon expiration of the in-place leases in 2022. The acquisition is under contract and expected to close in early 2022.

725 CONCORD : 85,000 square foot medical office building 100% leased to an affiliate of Beth Israel Lahey Health (Moody's: A3) for $80 million . The site is 3.8 acres and provides direct connection to the Mooney Street and 67 Smith Place parcels. The site includes a surface parking lot which could be densified over time. The acquisition closed in October 2021 .

25 SPINELLI: Recently redeveloped 20,000 square foot life science building 100% leased to an affiliate of Flagship Pioneering for $34 million . The acquisition closed in October 2021 .

For additional detail on the West Cambridge assemblage, please refer to the West Cambridge & South San Francisco Transaction Update presentation available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com/investor-presentations.

VISTA SORRENTO CAMPUS, SORRENTO MESA

In October, Healthpeak closed on an off-market acquisition in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $20 million.

The Vista Sorrento campus consists of a 63,000 square foot office building on five acres of land. Following the near-term expirations of the in-place leases, Healthpeak intends to commence construction of a new Class A life science development. The Vista Sorrento site is across the street from Healthpeak's 250,000 square foot Sorrento Summit Campus.

NEW MOB ACQUISITIONS

Since our last earnings call, Healthpeak announced it acquired 232,000 square feet of on-campus MOBs for an aggregate $137 million. The Baylor and Lakeview acquisitions represent a blended stabilized Cash NOI capitalization rate of 5%, while the covered land acquisition in Seattle represents a 4% year-one Cash NOI capitalization rate.

BAYLOR MOBs

In September, Healthpeak acquired two Class A, on-campus MOBs totaling 138,000 square feet for $60 million in an off-market transaction. The properties are 89% occupied and are the only two MOBs on the campus of Baylor Scott & White's 118-bed hospital in Frisco, Texas. Baylor Scott & White (Moody's: Aa3) is ranked the #2 health system in the Dallas MSA and leases 37% of the properties' square footage. The acquisition adds to our market-leading MOB position in Dallas, bringing Healthpeak's ownership to over 4 million square feet in the MSA.

LAKEVIEW MOB

In October, Healthpeak acquired Lakeview Medical Pavilion, a 55,000 square foot on-campus MOB for $34 million in an off-market transaction. The property is on the campus of a 167-bed HCA hospital in Covington, Louisiana, part of the New Orleans MSA. The property, built in 2014, is 100% occupied with a weighted average lease term of 7 years.

SWEDISH MEDICAL MOB

In October, Healthpeak acquired 700 Broadway, a 39,000 square foot on-campus MOB located in the downtown Seattle healthcare cluster known as "First Hill" for $43 million. The property is on the campus of Swedish Medical Center and connected via an underground tunnel to the hospital. The property is 100% leased to Northwest Kidney Centers, the world's first dialysis organization. The site includes structured and surface parking, providing future densification opportunities. The acquisition brings Healthpeak's total square footage on the campus of Swedish Medical Center to 610,000 square feet with a current occupancy of approximately 97%.

PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED MOB ACQUISITIONS

ATLANTIC HEALTH MOBs

In July 2021, Healthpeak acquired three buildings totaling 537,000 square feet for $155 million in an off-market transaction. The properties are located in Morristown, New Jersey and are 100% leased to Atlantic Health System, the leading health system in New Jersey, under triple-net leases with approximately 11 years of remaining lease term. The transaction also includes an adjacent land parcel that can support up to 80,000 square feet of medical office development.

HCA WESLEY WOODLAWN MOB

In July 2021, Healthpeak acquired Wesley Woodlawn located in Wichita, Kansas for $50 million. The 132,000 square foot medical campus is 100% leased to HCA with approximately 6 years of remaining lease term.

LIFE SCIENCE DEVELOPMENT LEASING UPDATES

THE SHORE

Interline Therapeutics, Inc. has signed a lease for the remaining 36,000 square feet at Phase II of The Shore at Sierra Point, bringing the entire 629,000 square foot campus to 100% leased or pre-leased. The lease is expected to commence in late 2022 upon completion of construction.

101 CAMBRIDGEPARK DRIVE

eGenesis, Inc. and Seres Therapeutics, Inc. have signed leases for a combined 142,000 square feet at 101 CambridgePark Drive, bringing the $180 million, 161,000 square foot development to 88% pre-leased. When combined with our adjacent life science holdings at 35 and 87 CambridgePark Drive, Healthpeak has created a flagship 449,000 square foot campus in the heart of West Cambridge.

VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT START

In October, Healthpeak commenced the first phase of its next South San Francisco life science development project, Vantage. Strategically located on the corner of Forbes Boulevard and at the door-step of Genentech's headquarters, the first phase of the development will include approximately 343,000 square feet, with total project costs of approximately $393 million.

The purpose-built lab campus will feature state-of-the-art design, an amenity center, flexible and efficient floor plates, and building systems that will accommodate a broad range of life science uses. Expected initial occupancy is in the second half of 2023.

Healthpeak expects to pursue additional entitlements for the remaining acreage on the Vantage land site, enabling the development of a multi-phase campus totaling one million square feet based on existing zoning, with the potential for significantly more subject to entitlements.

BALANCE SHEET

In September, Healthpeak closed on an upsized $3 billion revolving credit facility extending maturity to 2026.

During the third quarter, Healthpeak sold 9.1 million shares of common stock under the ATM equity offering program on a forward basis at an average price of approximately $35.60 per share (before underwriting discounts), which is expected to result in net proceeds of approximately $320 million.

SENIOR HOUSING DISPOSITIONS

Subsequent to our August 2, 2021 earnings release, Healthpeak closed on a total of $149 million of senior housing sales and loan repayments, bringing cumulative gross proceeds to $4 billion since July 2020.

Following completion of the identified senior housing dispositions, Healthpeak's remaining rental senior housing exposure consists solely of a 53.5% interest in a 19-property senior housing joint venture.

DIVIDEND

On October 27, Healthpeak announced that its Board declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021.

ESG

Healthpeak received the Green Star designation from GRESB and was named a constituent in the FTSE4Good Index, each for the tenth consecutive year. We also maintained a "Prime" rating from ISS ESG Corporate Rating, recognizing top ESG performance within our industry. Healthpeak was also short-listed for the Corporate Governance Awards 2021 – Best Proxy Statement by IR Magazine for the second consecutive year and named a Women's Forum of New York Corporate Champion for the fourth time.

2021 GUIDANCE

For full year 2021, we are updating the following guidance ranges:

Diluted earnings per common share from $0.95 – $1.01 to $0.94 – $0.98

Diluted Nareit FFO per share from $1.06 – $1.12 to $1.09 – $1.13

Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share from $1.55 – $1.61 to $1.58 – $1.62

Blended Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth from 2.25% – 3.75% to 3.50% – 4.00%

COMPANY INFORMATION

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CALCULATIONS

The estimated capitalization rates and yield ranges included in this release are calculated by dividing projected NOI or Cash (Adjusted) NOI for the applicable properties by the aggregate purchase price or development cost, as applicable, for such properties. Newly acquired operating assets are generally considered stabilized at the earlier of lease-up (typically when the tenant(s) control(s) the physical use of at least 80% of the space) or 12 months from the acquisition date. Newly completed developments are considered stabilized at the earlier of lease-up or 24 months from the date the property is placed in service.

The aggregate NOI or Cash (Adjusted) NOI projections used in calculating the capitalization rates and yield ranges included in this presentation are based on (i) information currently available to us, including, in connection with acquisitions, information made available to us by the seller in the diligence process, and (ii) certain assumptions applied by us related to anticipated occupancy, rental rates, property taxes and other expenses over a specified period of time in the future based on historical data and the Company's knowledge of and experience with the submarket. Accordingly, the capitalization rates and yield ranges included in this presentation are inherently based on inexact projections that may be incorrect or imprecise and may change as a result of events or factors currently unknown to the Company. The actual capitalization rates for these properties may differ materially and adversely from the estimated stabilized capitalization rates and yield ranges discussed in this release based on numerous factors, including any difficulties achieving assumed occupancy and/or rental rates, development delays, unanticipated expenses not payable by a tenant, tenant defaults, the results of purchase price allocations, as well as the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except share and per share data

(unaudited)







September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets







Real estate:







Buildings and improvements $ 11,759,664



$ 11,048,433



Development costs and construction in progress 845,382



613,182



Land 2,206,422



1,867,278



Accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,734,832)



(2,409,135)



Net real estate 12,076,636



11,119,758



Net investment in direct financing leases 44,706



44,706



Loans receivable, net of reserves of $2,727 and $10,280 411,062



195,375



Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 389,095



402,871



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,690 and $3,994 44,699



42,269



Cash and cash equivalents 201,099



44,226



Restricted cash 53,699



67,206



Intangible assets, net 520,335



519,917



Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net 105,009



2,626,306



Right-of-use asset, net 218,524



192,349



Other assets, net 678,638



665,106



Total assets $ 14,743,502



$ 15,920,089













Liabilities and Equity







Bank line of credit and commercial paper $ 1,024,000



$ 129,590



Term loan —



249,182



Senior unsecured notes 4,157,834



5,697,586



Mortgage debt 356,570



221,621



Intangible liabilities, net 144,004



144,199



Liabilities related to assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net 18,910



415,737



Lease liability 191,444



179,895



Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 729,939



760,617



Deferred revenue 782,413



774,316



Total liabilities 7,405,114



8,572,743













Commitments and contingencies

















Redeemable noncontrolling interests 119,591



57,396













Common stock, $1.00 par value: 750,000,000 shares authorized; 539,066,131 and 538,405,393 shares issued and outstanding 539,066



538,405



Additional paid-in capital 10,122,112



10,175,235



Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (3,987,537)



(3,976,232)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,281)



(3,685)



Total stockholders' equity 6,670,360



6,733,723













Joint venture partners 347,180



357,069



Non-managing member unitholders 201,257



199,158



Total noncontrolling interests 548,437



556,227













Total equity 7,218,797



7,289,950













Total liabilities and equity $ 14,743,502



$ 15,920,089





Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

In thousands, except per share data

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:















Rental and related revenues $ 353,516



$ 301,941



$ 1,022,130



$ 872,511



Resident fees and services 119,022



115,031



352,458



320,737



Income from direct financing leases 2,179



2,150



6,522



7,569



Interest income 6,748



4,443



31,869



12,361



Total revenues 481,465



423,565



1,412,979



1,213,178





















Costs and expenses:















Interest expense 35,905



53,734



121,429



164,248



Depreciation and amortization 177,175



141,971



506,172



406,774



Operating 202,139



183,141



574,032



598,326



General and administrative 23,270



21,661



72,260



67,730



Transaction costs —



1,984



1,417



16,920



Impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net 285



(1,777)



4,458



16,167



Total costs and expenses 438,774



400,714



1,279,768



1,270,165



Other income (expense):















Gain (loss) on sales of real estate, net 14,635



2,283



189,873



85,636



Gain (loss) on debt extinguishments (667)



(17,921)



(225,824)



(42,912)



Other income (expense), net 1,670



6,744



5,604



234,812



Total other income (expense), net 15,638



(8,894)



(30,347)



277,536





















Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 58,329



13,957



102,864



220,549



Income tax benefit (expense) 649



(22,970)



1,404



6,792



Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 2,327



(18,749)



4,517



(47,630)



Income (loss) from continuing operations 61,305



(27,762)



108,785



179,711





















Income (loss) from discontinued operations 601



(31,819)



384,569



98,297





















Net income (loss) 61,906



(59,581)



493,354



278,008



Noncontrolling interests' share in continuing operations (7,195)



(3,616)



(14,036)



(10,565)



Noncontrolling interests' share in discontinued operations —



(220)



(2,539)



(274)



Net income (loss) attributable to Healthpeak Properties, Inc. 54,711



(63,417)



476,779



267,169



Participating securities' share in earnings (269)



(351)



(3,001)



(2,151)



Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 54,442



$ (63,768)



$ 473,778



$ 265,018





















Basic earnings (loss) per common share:















Continuing operations $ 0.10



$ (0.06)



$ 0.17



$ 0.32



Discontinued operations 0.00



(0.06)



0.71



0.18



Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 0.10



$ (0.12)



$ 0.88



$ 0.50





















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:















Continuing operations $ 0.10



$ (0.06)



$ 0.17



$ 0.32



Discontinued operations 0.00



(0.06)



0.71



0.18



Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 0.10



$ (0.12)



$ 0.88



$ 0.50





















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic 539,021



538,333



538,879



527,908



Diluted 539,388



538,333



539,159



528,455





Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Funds From Operations

In thousands, except per share data

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$ 54,442



$ (63,768)



$ 473,778



$ 265,018



Real estate related depreciation and amortization(1)

177,175



173,630



506,172



541,394



Healthpeak's share of real estate related depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

4,722



24,822



12,044



80,050



Noncontrolling interests' share of real estate related depreciation and amortization

(4,849)



(5,020)



(14,599)



(15,043)



Other real estate-related depreciation and amortization

—



319



—



2,447



Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net(1)

(41,393)



(149)



(598,531)



(247,881)



Healthpeak's share of loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net, from unconsolidated joint ventures

(1,068)



—



(6,934)



(9,248)



Noncontrolling interests' share of gain (loss) on sales of depreciable real estate, net

3,450



—



5,628



(3)



Loss (gain) upon change of control, net(2)

—



(3,259)



(1,042)



(173,222)



Taxes associated with real estate dispositions

483



551



2,666



(10,989)



Impairments (recoveries) of depreciable real estate, net

1,952



37,477



5,695



85,996



Nareit FFO applicable to common shares

194,914



164,603



384,877



518,519



Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other

1,651



—



—



5,380



Diluted Nareit FFO applicable to common shares

$ 196,565



$ 164,603



$ 384,877



$ 523,899



Diluted Nareit FFO per common share

$ 0.36



$ 0.31



$ 0.71



$ 0.98



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted Nareit FFO

544,889



538,645



539,159



533,963



Impact of adjustments to Nareit FFO:

















Transaction-related items(3)

$ 1,259



$ 2,276



$ 6,638



$ 95,342



Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net(4)

20,073



(2,927)



25,161



(29,943)



Restructuring and severance related charges

—



—



2,463



—



Loss (gain) on debt extinguishments

667



17,921



225,824



42,912



Litigation costs (recoveries)

—



26



—



232



Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net

558



469



5,203



469



Foreign currency remeasurement losses (gains)

—



—



—



153



Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets(5)

—



31,161



—



31,161



Tax rate legislation impact(6)

—



—



—



(3,590)



Total adjustments

22,557



48,926



265,289



136,736



FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares

217,471



213,529



650,166



655,255



Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other

2,313



1,852



6,323



5,244



Diluted FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares

$ 219,784



$ 215,381



$ 656,489



$ 660,499



Diluted FFO as Adjusted per common share

$ 0.40



$ 0.40



$ 1.20



$ 1.24



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted FFO as Adjusted

546,714



544,146



546,485



533,963





_______________________________________ (1) This amount can be reconciled by combining the balances from the corresponding line of the Consolidated Statements of Operations and the detailed financial information in the Discontinued Operations Reconciliation section of the Supplemental Report.



(2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes a $170 million gain upon consolidation of 13 continuing care retirement communities ("CCRCs") in which we acquired Brookdale's interest and began consolidating during the first quarter of 2020. Gains and losses upon change of control are included in other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(3) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes the termination fee and transition fee expenses related to terminating the management agreements with Brookdale for 13 CCRCs and transitioning those communities to Life Care Services, LLC, partially offset by the tax benefit recognized related to those expenses. The expenses related to terminating management agreements are included in operating expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(4) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes a $22 million and $29 million goodwill impairment charge, respectively, in connection with our senior housing triple-net and SHOP asset sales which are reported in income (loss) from discontinued operations in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The nine months ended September 30, 2021 also includes $6 million of accelerated recognition of a mark-to-market discount, less loan fees, resulting from prepayments on loans receivable which is included in interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes a $42 million gain on sale of a hospital that was in a direct financing lease ("DFL") which is included in other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The remaining activity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 includes reserves for loan losses and land impairments recognized in impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(5) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, represents the valuation allowance and corresponding income tax expense related to deferred tax assets that are no longer expected to be realized as a result of our plan to dispose of our SHOP portfolio. We determined we were unlikely to hold the assets long enough to realize the future value of certain deferred tax assets generated by the net operating losses of our taxable REIT subsidiaries.



(6) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, represents the tax benefit from the CARES Act, which extended the net operating loss carryback period to five years.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

In thousands

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares $ 217,471



$ 213,529



$ 650,166



$ 655,255



Amortization of stock-based compensation 4,436



4,420



13,895



13,392



Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,343



2,554



6,677



7,670



Straight-line rents (8,290)



(9,542)



(23,627)



(24,086)



AFFO capital expenditures (28,980)



(20,756)



(72,112)



(61,329)



Deferred income taxes (1,747)



(7,300)



(6,240)



(9,200)



Other AFFO adjustments (5,494)



886



(15,181)



1,641



AFFO applicable to common shares 179,739



183,791



553,578



583,343



Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other 1,650



—



4,512



5,380



Diluted AFFO applicable to common shares $ 181,389



$ 183,791



$ 558,090



$ 588,723



Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted AFFO 544,889



538,645



544,660



533,963





