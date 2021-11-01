Noble Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) today announced it plans to report financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Copies of the Company's press release will be available on the Noble website at www.noblecorp.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Noble Corporation)

Noble has scheduled a conference call related to its third quarter 2021 results on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties can register and access the conference call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/619174973 or via a live webcast link found on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.noblecorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Noble's Investor Relations website for a limited time following the scheduled call.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 20 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 8 jackups (excluding four jackups that are subject to an agreement to sell), focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com .

Forward-looking Disclosure Statement

Investors and others should note that we may announce material information using Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investor" section of our website. In the future, we will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the company and to communicate important information about the company, key personnel, corporate initiatives, regulatory updates and other matters. Information that we post on our website could be deemed material; therefore, we encourage investors, the media, our customers, business partners and others interested in our company to review the information we post on our website.

For additional information, visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noble Corporation