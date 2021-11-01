Exact Sciences to participate in November investor conferences

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Exact Sciences Corporation)

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. ET



Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. ET



Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET

The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:

Megan Jones

Exact Sciences Corp.

meganjones@exactsciences.com

608-535-8815

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exact Sciences Corporation