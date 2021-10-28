Trulieve Announces November 2021 Investor Conference Participation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), the largest cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced CEO Kim Rivers will be participating in various investor conferences in November.

Grizzle Cannabis Con, November 23, 2021: Ms. Rivers will headline the event with a live stream, on YouTube at 11:00 a.m. ET.





Cowen 4th Annual Cannabis Conference, November 29, 2021: Ms. Rivers will participate in a panel discussion at 9:40 a.m. ET and one-on-one meetings.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.