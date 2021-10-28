NEXE's Patented Compostable Capsule for Keurig® Brewing Systems is Finally Here

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that its coffee pods using its proprietary filter system are available to purchase at nexecoffee.com. The fully-compostable, plant-based pods, are compatible with Keurig® single-serve brewing systems.

Nexe Innovations Inc. (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

The NEXE Pod is made completely from plant-based materials and is the result of over six years of research and development. Both the NEXE Keurig® and Nespresso® pod formats break down in as few as 35 days in a municipal composting facility, approximately the time it takes for an apple core to decompose.

"After more than 6 years of R&D, we are delivering on our promise to bring to market a fully compostable coffee capsule made for Keurig® brewing systems that utilizes the original Keurig® design. The original Keurig® capsule was engineered to be self-protected, prevent exposure to oxygen and water vapor, maintaining freshness. It was a challenge to meet these requirements while staying true to our mandate to construct a pod from plant-based renewable materials that is fully compostable. We not only met our goals, but we also exceeded them. Our patented design increases coffee extraction, providing a better tasting and bolder cup of coffee, every brew," said Darren Footz, CEO of NEXE.

Grown in the mountains of Peru, the new blend uses 100% certified organic beans and is roasted to perfection for a rich and balanced flavour, medium acidity, with hints of brown sugar, lime, and an apple finish. The NEXE Coffee selection is available in three different roasts:



Medium Roast

Medium-Dark Roast

Dark Roast

Each new blend is available in packages of 12 or 24 pods.

Learn more about NEXE Innovations online at https://nexeinnovations.com/investors/

*NEXE Innovations, Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, over 50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60 million raised to date from equity and government funding and over six years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more: https://nexeinnovations.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEXE INNOVATIONS INC.

s/ "Ash Guglani"



Ash Guglani, President

