Missguided Hits A New Milestone With The Launch Of Kidswear FASHION RETAILER MISSGUIDED EXPANDS ITS OFFERING TO INCLUDE KIDSWEAR AS PART OF CONTINUED BRAND EXPANSION

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global fashion retailer Missguided debuts its first children's collection, MG Kids. Aiming to close the market gap in quality, trend-led kidswear at an affordable price, MG Kids is inspired by celebrity influence, on-trend casuals and the matching mommy & mini look.

Featuring fun bold colors, cheeky slogans, and elevated basics, MG Kids tailors the trendy, style-forward ranges offered to Missguided's core customer to little ones. The collection offers head-to-toe looks and seasonal must-haves including branded sweat sets, matching-back tees, puffer coats, varsity jackets, cozy winter knitted co-ords, and beanies. Design details like contrast quilting, bold checkerboard prints, tie dye and acid washes and ribbed and waffle textures in cool washed neutrals, easy pastels and of-the-moment pop colors characterize the debut collection.

Missguided's expansion into kidswear is a natural progression for the brand as a complement to the successful maternity range. The brand is now a one-stop-shop for the Missguided mom to style herself and build the wardrobe for her little one(s).

Nitin Passi, Missguided CEO, says, "The launch of MG Kids is an important addition to our growing portfolio of brands that continues to deepen our relationship with our customer. And because we've seen a strong positive customer reaction to our maternity range over the last year, it felt a natural next step to work on MG Kids for that part of her life, too."

Passi adds "MG Kids will be part of our core offering with new fashion lines landing throughout the year. And it goes without saying the brand will have the same ethos as the rest of what we offer – we'll be quick to react to what our customer tells us she wants so we can curate the right ranges, at the right time, at the right price."

MG Kids is offered in Baby (3-24 months), Toddler (2-4 years) and Kids (4-7 years). Prices range from $7 - $23 for Baby, $7 - $46 for Toddler and $10 - $50 for Kids.

MG Kids is now available to shop online at missguidedus.com.

ABOUT MISSGUIDED:

Missguided is a global fashion powerhouse, inspired by millennial women who are like-minded rebels that champion freedom of expression. Missguided is an inclusive movement open to all. We believe our audience is defined by a state of mind rather than a specific grouping or label.

Our purpose: To empower all women by inspiring self confidence in mind, body and potential.

Missguided is one of the fastest growing women's online retailers in the world. Founded in 2009 in the UK by Nitin Passi, it has become a leading fashion retailer, taking an agile approach that sees it deliver commercial and affordable product to its customers before trends hit. Learn more at Missguidedus.com.

