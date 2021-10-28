Hub International Expands Commercial And Personal Insurance Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Tanna Insurance Inc. In Massachusetts

Hub International Expands Commercial And Personal Insurance Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Tanna Insurance Inc. In Massachusetts

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Tanna Insurance Inc. (Tanna Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Located in Woburn, Massachusetts, Tanna Insurance is an independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance. Dinesh Tanna, Chief Executive Officer, and the rest of the Tanna Insurance team will join Hub New England.

Tanna Insurance was represented by MidCap Financial for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com



M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited