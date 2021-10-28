Heidrick & Struggles Adds a Consulting Partner in the Americas

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new partner to its Americas Region Heidrick Consulting business in September 2021.

"As we continue to operate in a dynamic economic environment, our clients are turning to us to help them navigate the shifting landscape, align their culture to strategic objectives, and optimize performance," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "Jennifer's deep experience allows her to advise our clients as they transform and adapt to changing workforce opportunities."

Jennifer Streitwieser joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Philadelphia office. She helps leaders identify key drivers of culture and organization to accelerate sales, productivity, and growth. Her areas of expertise include business strategy, culture transformation, employee experience, people analytics, change management, and operational improvement across. Her management consulting experience spans a broad range of industries, including financial services, industrials, life sciences, health care, technology, utilities, consumer products, and non-profit organizations.

Previously, Jennifer was a senior partner with a global organizational consulting firm and also held multiple human resources and operations executive roles at a diversified services firm.

