AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Announces Third Quarter Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"AB's differentiated investment solutions, combined with our strength in global distribution, continued to deliver for our clients," said Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO of AllianceBernstein. "Net inflows were $7.2 billion, or 4% annualized organic growth. All three client channels posted net inflows, for the fourth time in the last five quarters, driven by strong organic growth in active equities (including ESG) and municipals. Investment performance strengthened, with 70% or more of fixed income and equity assets outperforming on a 1-, 3- and 5-year basis. On a year-over-year basis, our adjusted operating margin of 31.8% expanded by 210 basis points, and adjusted earnings per unit and distributions to Unitholders increased by 29%."

(US $ Thousands except per Unit amounts) 3Q 2021

3Q 2020

% Change

2Q 2021

% Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

















Net revenues $ 1,092,832



$ 900,038



21.4 %

$ 1,076,822



1.5 % Operating income $ 279,650



$ 217,146



28.8 %

$ 283,623



(1.4) % Operating margin 25.7 %

24.1 %

160 bps

26.0 %

(30 bps) AB Holding Diluted EPU $ 0.89



$ 0.70



27.1 %

$ 0.91



(2.2) %



















Adjusted Financial Measures (1)

















Net revenues $ 883,598



$ 726,997



21.5 %

$ 881,635



0.2 % Operating income $ 280,716



$ 216,225



29.8 %

$ 279,171



0.6 % Operating margin 31.8 %

29.7 %

210 bps

31.7 %

10 bps AB Holding Diluted EPU $ 0.89



$ 0.69



29.0 %

$ 0.91



(2.2) % AB Holding cash distribution per Unit $ 0.89



$ 0.69



29.0 %

$ 0.91



(2.2) %



















(US $ Billions)

















Assets Under Management ("AUM")

















Ending AUM $ 742.2



$ 630.8



17.7 %

$ 738.4



0.5 % Average AUM $ 747.4



$ 624.3



19.7 %

$ 722.6



3.4 %





(1) The adjusted financial measures represent non-GAAP financial measures. See page 12 for reconciliations of GAAP Financial Results to Adjusted Financial Results and pages 13-14 for notes describing the adjustments.

Bernstein continued, "The retail channel drove record gross sales, with net inflows accelerating sequentially to $6.6B, or 9% organic growth driven by 19% growth in active equity services, positive for the 18th straight quarter, and 23% organic growth in municipals. Institutional grew slightly as fixed income flows turned positive, while our institutional pipeline of $20.6 billion reflected increasingly diverse mandates, and an annualized fee base of $60 million. Private Wealth grew modestly, now positive for the fourth of the last five quarters. Bernstein Research revenues grew over both prior periods reflecting solid global institutional trading volumes."

Bernstein concluded, "Despite positive returns for the S&P 500 in the quarter, periods of volatility emerged that could persist, with markets adopting a more sober assessment of the outlook. Fiscal and monetary policy decisions remain a key element in evaluating future asset returns. Amidst this backdrop, our investment teams remain focused on selectively identifying quality long-term investments for our client base. Our increasingly diversified offerings are meeting with success amongst a broad range of clients, with whom we remain fully invested in helping reach their financial goals."

The firm's cash distribution per Unit of $0.89 is payable on November 24, 2021, to holders of record of AB Holding Units at the close of business on November 8, 2021.

Market Performance

U.S. and global equity and fixed income market returns were mixed during the third quarter of 2021.





S&P 500 Total Return 0.6 % MSCI EAFE Total Return (0.4)

Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Return 0.1

Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex US Index Return (1.6)

Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield Index (0.4)

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index 0.9



Assets Under Management

($ Billions)

Total assets under management as of September 30, 2021 were $742.2 billion, up $3.8 billion, or 1%, from June 30, 2021 and up $111.4 billion, or 18%, from September 30, 2020.





Institutional

Retail

Private

Wealth

Management

Total Assets Under Management 9/30/2021

$327.5

$298.8

$115.9

$742.2 Net Flows for Three Months Ended 9/30/2021:















Active

$0.3

$6.8

$(0.4)

$6.7 Passive

(0.1)

(0.2)

0.8

0.5 Total

$0.2

$6.6

$0.4

$7.2



























Total net inflows were $7.2 billion in the third quarter, compared to net inflows of $6.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021, and net inflows of $3.1 billion in the prior year third quarter. Prior period AXA S.A. ("AXA") redemptions of low-fee fixed income mandates and net flows excluding these redemptions were as follows:



3Q 2021

3Q 2020

2Q 2021

(in billions) AXA redemptions $—

$2.2

$1.3 Net Inflows excluding AXA redemptions $7.2

$5.3

$7.5

Institutional channel third quarter net inflows of $0.2 billion compared to net inflows of $0.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Institutional gross sales of $2.6 billion decreased sequentially from $17.6 billion. The decrease is primarily due to the second quarter of 2021 including $8.7 billion in sales and $10.0 billion in redemptions associated with Equitable Holding's sale to Venerable Holdings of its legacy variable annuity assets, for which AB remained the preferred investment manager. The pipeline of awarded but unfunded Institutional mandates increased sequentially to $20.6 billion at September 30, 2021 from $17.8 billion at June 30, 2021.

Retail channel third quarter net inflows of $6.6 billion compared to net inflows of $5.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021, driven by continued expansion in active equities. Retail gross sales of $25.6 billion increased sequentially from $23.8 billion, driven by growth in sales of active equities and taxable fixed income.

Private Wealth channel third quarter net inflows of $0.4 billion compared to net inflows of $0.1 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Private Wealth gross sales of $4.1 billion increased sequentially from $3.6 billion.

Our ending AUM at September 30, 2021, of which 2.8% remains investments by AXA, reflects $13.1 billion in outflows resulting from AXA S.A's redemption of certain low-fee fixed income mandates, including redemptions of $11.8 billion in 2020 and $1.3 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. We expect new redemptions by AXA of low-fee retail AUM in the first half of 2022 of approximately $5 billion.

Third Quarter Financial Results

We are presenting both earnings information derived in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and non-GAAP, adjusted earnings information in this release. Management principally uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating performance because we believe they present a clearer picture of our operating performance and allow management to see long-term trends without the distortion caused by long-term incentive compensation-related mark-to-market adjustments, real estate charges/credits and other adjustment items. Similarly, we believe that non-GAAP earnings information helps investors better understand the underlying trends in our results and, accordingly, provides a valuable perspective for investors. Please note, however, that these non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, any measures derived in accordance with US GAAP and they may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. Management uses both US GAAP and non-GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance. The non-GAAP measures alone may pose limitations because they do not include all of our revenues and expenses.

AB Holding is required to distribute all of its Available Cash Flow, as defined in the AB Holding Partnership Agreement, to its Unitholders (including the General Partner). Available Cash Flow typically is the adjusted diluted net income per unit for the quarter multiplied by the number of units outstanding at the end of the quarter. Management anticipates that Available Cash Flow will continue to be based on adjusted diluted net income per unit, unless management determines, with concurrence of the Board of Directors, that one or more adjustments made to adjusted net income should not be made with respect to the Available Cash Flow calculation.

US GAAP Earnings

Revenues

Third quarter net revenues of $1.1 billion increased 21% from $900 million in the third quarter of 2020. Higher investment advisory base fees, distribution revenues, Bernstein Research revenues and performance-based fees were partially offset by investment losses compared to investment gains in the prior year third quarter.

Sequentially, net revenues of $1.1 billion increased 2% from the second quarter of 2021. Higher investment advisory base fees, distribution revenues and Bernstein Research revenues were partially offset by lower performance-based fees and investment losses compared to investment gains in the prior period.

Third quarter Bernstein Research revenues of $113 million increased 15% compared to the prior year third quarter and increased 7% sequentially. The increase from the prior year third quarter was driven by higher customer trading activity and research payments across all regions. The sequential increase was driven by higher trading commissions due to increased customer activity.

Expenses

Third quarter operating expenses of $813 million increased 19% from $683 million in the third quarter of 2020. Higher total employee compensation and benefits expense, promotion and servicing expenses and general and administrative ("G&A") expense were partially offset by lower amortization of intangibles. Employee compensation and benefits expense increased due to higher incentive compensation, base compensation, commissions, fringes and other employment costs, largely driven by higher revenues. Promotion and servicing expenses increased due to higher distribution related payments, transfer fees, marketing expenses, travel and entertainment and amortization of deferred sales commissions, offset by lower trade execution costs. During the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, we experienced cost savings in travel and entertainment and marketing expense primarily driven by COVID-19. These expense items have since increased as business activity has started to normalize, and we expect business activity, and these expenses, to continue to normalize through the remainder of 2021 and future periods, subject to the extent to which COVID-19 continues to impact markets and our business. Within G&A, the increase was driven by higher technology fees, office-related expenses and portfolio servicing fees, partially offset by lower professional fees.

Sequentially, operating expenses increased 3% from $793 million, primarily driven by higher promotion and servicing expenses, partially offset by total employee compensation and benefits expense. Promotion and servicing expenses increased due to higher distribution related payments. Employee compensation and benefits expense decreased due to lower incentive compensation and fringes, offset by higher commissions, other employment costs and base compensation.

Operating Income, Margin and Net Income Per Unit

Third quarter operating income of $280 million increased 29% from $217 million in the third quarter of 2020 and the operating margin of 25.7% in the third quarter of 2021 increased 160 basis points from 24.1% in the third quarter of 2020.

Sequentially, operating income decreased 1% from $284 million in the second quarter of 2021 and the operating margin of 25.7% decreased 30 basis points from 26.0% in the second quarter of 2021.

Third quarter diluted net income per Unit was $0.89 compared to $0.70 in the third quarter of 2020 and $0.91 in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Earnings

This section discusses our third quarter 2021 non-GAAP financial results, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021. The phrases "adjusted net revenues", "adjusted operating expenses", "adjusted operating income", "adjusted operating margin" and "adjusted diluted net income per Unit" are used in the following earnings discussion to identify non-GAAP information.

Revenues

Third quarter adjusted net revenues of $884 million increased 22% from $727 million in the third quarter of 2020. Investment advisory base fees, Bernstein Research revenues and performance-based fees were all higher.

Sequentially, adjusted net revenues of $884 million were essentially flat from the second quarter of 2021. Higher investment advisory base fees and Bernstein Research revenue were partially offset by lower performance-based fees.

Expenses

Third quarter adjusted operating expenses of $603 million increased 18% from $511 million in the third quarter of 2020. Higher total employee compensation and benefits, G&A expense and promotion and servicing expenses were partially offset by lower amortization of intangibles. Employee compensation and benefits expense increased due to higher incentive compensation, base compensation, commissions, fringes and other employment costs, largely driven by higher revenues. Within G&A, the increase was driven by higher technology fees, office-related expense and portfolio servicing fees. Promotion and servicing expenses increased due to higher marketing expense, transfer fees, travel and entertainment and trade execution costs. The increase in travel and entertainment and marketing expense is primarily a result of prior-period cost savings associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect these costs to continue to increase through the remainder of 2021 and further normalize in 2022, as the pandemic recedes.

Sequentially, adjusted operating expenses of $603 million were essentially flat from the second quarter of 2021. Higher G&A expenses were partially offset by lower total employee compensation and benefits expense. Within G&A, the increase is attributable to higher technology fees and office-related expenses, partially offset by a relocation incentive credit and lower professional fees. Employee compensation and benefits expense decreased due to lower incentive compensation and fringes, partially offset by higher commissions and other employment costs.

Operating Income, Margin and Net Income Per Unit

Third quarter adjusted operating income of $281 million increased 30% from $216 million in the third quarter of 2020, and the adjusted operating margin of 31.8% increased 210 basis points from 29.7%.

Sequentially, adjusted operating income of $281 million increased 1% from $279 million and the adjusted operating margin of 31.8% increased 10 basis points from 31.7%.

Third quarter adjusted diluted net income per Unit was $0.89 compared to $0.69 in the third quarter of 2020 and $0.91 in the second quarter of 2021.

Headcount

As of September 30, 2021, we had 4,050 employees, compared to 3,869 employees as of September 30, 2020 and 4,005 as of June 30, 2021.

Unit Repurchases





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(in millions) Total amount of AB Holding Units Purchased (1)

1.0



0.3



2.9



2.5

Total Cash Paid for AB Holding Units Purchased (1)

$ 50.0



$ 6.8



$ 125.7



$ 54.4

Open Market Purchases of AB Holding Units Purchased (2)

0.9



0.2



2.3



2.4

Total Cash Paid for Open Market Purchases of AB Holding Units (2)

$ 44.9



$ 6.7



$ 103.7



$ 51.8







(1) Purchased on a trade date basis. (2) The remainder related to purchases of AB Holding Units from employees to fulfill statutory tax withholding requirements at the time of delivery of long-term incentive compensation awards.

AB (The Operating Partnership)

















US GAAP Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

























































(US $ Thousands) 3Q 2021

3Q 2020

% Change

2Q 2021

% Change



















GAAP revenues:

















Base fees $ 758,524



$ 623,593



21.6%

$ 723,717



4.8% Performance fees 18,273



6,946



163.1

53,907



(66.1) Bernstein research services 113,340



98,514



15.0

105,655



7.3 Distribution revenues 170,612



135,693



25.7

155,538



9.7 Dividends and interest 8,794



9,070



(3.0)

8,658



1.6 Investments (losses) gains (2,724)



1,106



n/m

4,181



n/m Other revenues 26,973



26,583



1.5

25,900



4.1 Total revenues 1,093,792



901,505



21.3

1,077,556



1.5 Less: interest expense 960



1,467



(34.6)

734



30.8 Total net revenues 1,092,832



900,038



21.4

1,076,822



1.5



















GAAP operating expenses:

















Employee compensation and benefits 433,928



357,821



21.3

435,707



(0.4) Promotion and servicing

















Distribution-related payments 187,411



148,380



26.3

167,761



11.7 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 8,731



7,434



17.4

8,236



6.0 Trade execution, marketing, T&E and other 47,428



41,220



15.1

46,571



1.8 General and administrative 132,064



119,318



10.7

131,324



0.6 Contingent payment arrangements 838



813



3.1

838



— Interest on borrowings 1,280



1,073



19.3

1,241



3.1 Amortization of intangible assets 1,502



6,833



(78.0)

1,521



(1.2) Total operating expenses 813,182



682,892



19.1

793,199



2.5



















Operating income 279,650



217,146



28.8

283,623



(1.4)



















Income taxes 16,029



9,089



76.4

12,480



28.4



















Net income 263,621



208,057



26.7

271,143



(2.8)



















Net (loss) income of consolidated entities attributable to non-controlling interests (1,074)



81



n/m

3,573



n/m



















Net income attributable to AB Unitholders $ 264,695



$ 207,976



27.3

$ 267,570



(1.1)





































































































AB Holding L.P. (The Publicly-Traded Partnership)

















SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME





































(US $ Thousands) 3Q 2021

3Q 2020

% Change

2Q 2021

% Change



















Equity in Net Income Attributable to AB Unitholders $ 95,921



$ 73,874



29.8 %

$ 97,407



(1.5) % Income Taxes 7,245



6,875



5.4



6,490



11.6

Net Income 88,676



66,999



32.4



90,917



(2.5)





















Additional Equity in Earnings of Operating

Partnership (1) 2



14



(85.7) %

8



(75.0) % Net Income - Diluted $ 88,678



$ 67,013



32.3



$ 90,925



(2.5)

Diluted Net Income per Unit $ 0.89



$ 0.70



27.1



$ 0.91



(2.2)

Distribution per Unit $ 0.89



$ 0.69



29.0



$ 0.91



(2.2)





















(1) To reflect higher ownership in the Operating Partnership resulting from application of the treasury stock method to outstanding options.



Units Outstanding 3Q 2021

3Q 2020

% Change

2Q 2021

% Change AB L.P.

















Period-end 270,935,464



268,362,084



1.0 %

271,994,122



(0.4) % Weighted average - basic 271,594,269



268,537,856



1.1 %

272,344,036



(0.3)

Weighted average - diluted 271,597,666



268,564,862



1.1 %

272,356,270



(0.3)

AB Holding L.P.

















Period-end 98,754,148



96,174,568



2.7 %

99,808,806



(1.1) % Weighted average - basic 99,409,649



96,349,686



3.2 %

100,158,720



(0.7)

Weighted average - diluted 99,413,046



96,376,692



3.2 %

100,170,954



(0.8)



























AllianceBernstein L.P.





ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT | September 30, 2021





($ Billions)





Ending and Average Three Months Ended



9/30/21

9/30/20

Ending Assets Under Management $742.2

$630.8

Average Assets Under Management $747.4

$624.3

Three-Month Changes by Distribution Channel

















Institutions

Retail

Private Wealth

Management

Total

Beginning of Period $ 329.1



$ 293.7



$ 115.6



$ 738.4



Sales/New accounts 2.6



25.6



4.1



32.3



Redemption/Terminations (2.9)



(15.0)



(3.6)



(21.5)



Net Cash Flows 0.5



(4.0)



(0.1)



(3.6)



Net Flows 0.2



6.6



0.4



7.2



Investment Performance (1.8)



(1.5)



(0.1)



(3.4)



End of Period $ 327.5



$ 298.8



$ 115.9



$ 742.2



Three-Month Changes by Investment Service























Equity

Active

Equity

Passive(1)

Fixed

Income

Taxable

Fixed

Income

Tax-Exempt

Fixed

Income

Passive(1)

Alternatives/

Multi-Asset

Solutions(2)

Total

Beginning of Period $ 256.7



$ 69.5



$ 252.3



$ 54.0



$ 9.3



$ 96.6



$ 738.4



Sales/New accounts 17.2



0.5



8.8



3.3



0.4



2.1



32.3



Redemption/Terminations (9.3)



(0.2)



(9.2)



(1.8)



(0.1)



(0.9)



(21.5)



Net Cash Flows (3.1)



(0.6)



0.5



—



(0.1)



(0.3)



(3.6)



Net Flows 4.8



(0.3)



0.1



1.5



0.2



0.9



7.2



Investment Performance (1.2)



(0.1)



(1.5)



(0.2)



—



(0.4)



(3.4)



End of Period $ 260.3



$ 69.1



$ 250.9



$ 55.3



$ 9.5



$ 97.1



$ 742.2



Three-Month Net Flows by Investment Service (Active versus Passive)



Actively

Managed

Passively

Managed (1)

Total

Equity $ 4.8



(0.3)



$ 4.5



Fixed Income 1.6



0.2



1.8



Alternatives/Multi-Asset

Solutions (2) 0.3



0.6



0.9



Total $ 6.7



$ 0.5



$ 7.2





























(1) Includes index and enhanced index services. (2) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.





By Client Domicile

















Institutions

Retail

Private Wealth

Total

U.S. Clients $ 225.4



$ 164.9



$ 113.3



$ 503.6



Non-U.S. Clients 102.1



133.9



2.6



238.6



Total $ 327.5



$ 298.8



$ 115.9



$ 742.2



























































AB L.P.

























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP

FINANCIAL RESULTS TO

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

































Three Months Ended

(US $ Thousands,

unaudited)

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020





































Net Revenues, GAAP

basis

$ 1,092,832



$ 1,076,822



$ 1,007,266



$ 1,062,892



$ 900,038



$ 871,449







Exclude:































Distribution-related adjustments:



























Distribution revenues (170,612)



(155,538)



(147,600)



(143,131)



(135,693)



(120,099)







Investment advisory services fees (25,530)



(20,459)



(22,553)



(19,722)



(20,120)



(12,202)







Pass through adjustments:



























Investment advisory services fees (4,017)



(4,403)



(4,196)



(3,999)



(3,888)



(3,331)







Other revenues (9,359)



(8,229)



(10,531)



(10,187)



(9,344)



(10,195)







Impact of consolidated

company-sponsored investment

funds 968



(4,286)



(311)



(864)



(765)



(21,552)







Long-term incentive

compensation-related

investment (gains) (619)



(2,201)



(2,012)



(4,270)



(3,140)



(5,257)







Long-term incentive

compensation-related dividends

and interest (65)



(71)



(85)



(918)



(91)



(88)





Adjusted Net Revenues

$ 883,598



$ 881,635



$ 819,978



$ 879,801



$ 726,997



$ 698,725







































Operating Income, GAAP

basis

$ 279,650



$ 283,623



$ 260,584



$ 302,420



$ 217,146



$ 209,647







Exclude:































Real estate (985)



(985)



(985)



(985)



(985)



5,188







Long-term incentive

compensation-related items 220



(91)



6



(337)



(416)



104







EQH award compensation 540



17



142



205



205



209







Acquisition-related expenses 217



180



22



1,614



356



805







Contingent payment

arrangements —



—



—



(1,366)



—



—









Sub-total of non-

GAAP adjustments (8)



(879)



(815)



(869)



(840)



6,306







Less: Net (loss) income of

consolidated entities attributable

to non-controlling interests (1,074)



3,573



(292)



381



81



20,940





Adjusted Operating Income $ 280,716



$ 279,171



$ 260,061



$ 301,170



$ 216,225



$ 195,013





Operating Margin, GAAP basis excl.

non-controlling interests 25.7 %

26.0 %

25.9 %

28.4 %

24.1 %

21.7 %



Adjusted Operating Margin 31.8 %

31.7 %

31.7 %

34.2 %

29.7 %

27.9 %



































AB Holding L.P.























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPU TO

ADJUSTED EPU

































Three Months Ended

($ Thousands except per Unit amounts,

unaudited) 9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020



Net Income - Diluted, GAAP basis $ 88,678



$ 90,925



$ 81,105



$ 93,221



$ 67,013



$ 56,929





Impact on net income of AB non-GAAP

adjustments (23)



(248)



(289)



(282)



(289)



2,533





Adjusted Net Income - Diluted $ 88,655



$ 90,677



$ 80,816



$ 92,939



$ 66,724



$ 59,462







































Diluted Net Income per Holding Unit,

GAAP basis $ 0.89



$ 0.91



$ 0.81



$ 0.97



$ 0.70



$ 0.59





Impact of AB non-GAAP adjustments —



—



—



—



(0.01)



0.02





Adjusted Diluted Net Income per

Holding Unit $ 0.89



$ 0.91



$ 0.81



$ 0.97



$ 0.69



$ 0.61





AB

Notes to Consolidated Statements of Income and Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Revenues

Net Revenue, as adjusted, is reduced to exclude all of the company's distribution revenues, which are recorded as a separate line item on the consolidated statement of income, as well as a portion of investment advisory services fees received that is used to pay distribution and servicing costs. For certain products, based on the distinct arrangements, certain distribution fees are collected by us and passed through to third-party client intermediaries, while for certain other products, we collect investment advisory services fees and a portion is passed through to third-party client intermediaries. In both arrangements, the third-party client intermediary owns the relationship with the client and is responsible for performing services and distributing the product to the client on our behalf. We believe offsetting distribution revenues and certain investment advisory services fees is useful for our investors and other users of our financial statements because such presentation appropriately reflects the nature of these costs as pass-through payments to third parties that perform functions on behalf of our sponsored mutual funds and/or shareholders of these funds. Distribution-related adjustments fluctuate each period based on the type of investment products sold, as well as the average AUM over the period. Also, we adjust distribution revenues for the amortization of deferred sales commissions as these costs, over time, will offset such revenues.

We adjust investment advisory and services fees and other revenues for pass through costs, primarily related to our transfer agent and shareholder servicing fees. These fees do not affect operating income, but they do affect our operating margin. As such, we exclude these fees from adjusted net revenues.

We also adjust for the revenue impact of consolidating company-sponsored investment funds by eliminating the consolidated company-sponsored investment funds' revenues and including AB's fees from such consolidated company-sponsored investment funds and AB's investment gains and losses on its investments in such consolidated company-sponsored investment funds that were eliminated in consolidation.

Lastly, adjusted net revenues exclude investment gains and losses and dividends and interest on employee long-term incentive compensation-related investments.

Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income represents operating income on a US GAAP basis excluding (1) real estate charges (credits), (2) the impact on net revenues and compensation expense of the investment gains and losses (as well as the dividends and interest) associated with employee long-term incentive compensation-related investments, (3) our senior management's EQH award compensation, as discussed below, (4) acquisition-related expenses, (5) adjustments to contingent payment arrangements, and (6) the impact of consolidated company-sponsored investment funds.

Real estate charges (credits) incurred have been excluded because they are not considered part of our core operating results when comparing financial results from period to period and to industry peers. Real estate charge (credits) incurred during the fourth quarter of 2019 through the fourth quarter of 2020, while excluded in the period in which the charges (credits) were recorded, are included ratably over the remaining applicable lease term.

Prior to 2009, a significant portion of employee compensation was in the form of long-term incentive compensation awards that were notionally invested in AB investment services and generally vested over a period of four years. AB economically hedged the exposure to market movements by purchasing and holding these investments on its balance sheet. All such investments had vested as of year-end 2012 and the investments have been delivered to the participants, except for those investments with respect to which the participant elected a long-term deferral. Fluctuation in the value of these investments is recorded within investment gains and losses on the income statement. Management believes it is useful to reflect the offset achieved from economically hedging the market exposure of these investments in the calculation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin. The non-GAAP measures exclude gains and losses and dividends and interest on employee long-term incentive compensation-related investments included in revenues and compensation expense.

The board of directors of EQH granted to Seth P. Bernstein, our CEO, equity awards in connection with EQH's IPO. Additionally, equity awards were granted to Mr. Bernstein and other members of AB's senior management for their membership on the EQH Management Committee. These individuals may receive additional equity or cash compensation from EQH in the future related to their service on the Management Committee. Any awards granted to to these individuals by EQH are recorded as compensation expense in AB's consolidated statement of income. The compensation expense associated with these awards has been excluded from our non-GAAP measures because they are non-cash and are based upon EQH's, and not AB's, financial performance.

Acquisition-related expenses have been excluded because they are not considered part of our core operating results when comparing financial results from period to period and to industry peers.

The recording of changes in estimates of contingent consideration payable with respect to contingent payment arrangements associated with our acquisitions are not considered part of our core operating results and, accordingly, have been excluded.

We adjusted for the operating income impact of consolidating certain company-sponsored investment funds by eliminating the consolidated company-sponsored funds' revenues and expenses and including AB's revenues and expenses that were eliminated in consolidation. We also excluded the limited partner interests we do not own.

Adjusted Operating Margin

Adjusted operating margin allows us to monitor our financial performance and efficiency from period to period without the volatility noted above in our discussion of adjusted operating income and to compare our performance to industry peers on a basis that better reflects our performance in our core business. Adjusted operating margin is derived by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted net revenues.

