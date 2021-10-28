4Front Ventures Corp. Commences Operations at One of the World's Largest, Most Efficient Cannabis Manufacturing Facilities

Company Receives Business License for 170,000 Sq. Ft. Cannabis Manufacturing Facility in Commerce, California

Facility Currently Producing Nine 4Front In-House Cannabis Infused Brands and Serving Owners and Operators' Growing Wholesale and Processing Needs in The Golden State

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - After being awarded its Business License ("License") from the City of Commerce , California, 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced it has commenced operations at one of the largest, most efficient cannabis manufacturing facilities in the world. The Company's 170,000 sq. ft. facility (the "Commerce Facility" or "Facility") will manufacture both in-house and partner brands, including infused pre-rolls, gummies, hard candies, fruit chews, caramels, mints, soft gel capsules, vapes, tinctures and other manufactured infused products.

4Front Commerce Facility Highlights

170,000 sq. ft. manufacturing Facility, located outside of the City of Los Angeles

80,000 sq. ft. of distribution and warehousing space

25,450 sq. ft. of finished goods storage

3,931 sq. ft. of dry flower storage

Currently producing nine of 4Front's 20 brands and 164 different SKUs

Advanced machine and automation technologies and expert commissioning

Produces a minimum of 10 times more product per shift than the Company's largest managed facilities in Washington

Distribution partnership with Nabis, a fully-licensed cannabis wholesale platform with the largest portfolio of cannabis brands in the world, supplying 100% of California's dispensaries and delivery services 1

Cost-effective wholesale solutions void of overhead capital infrastructure costs

"I want to thank the City of Commerce for granting us approval to commence operations at what we believe to be one of the largest, most efficient processing facilities in the world," said 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher . "The manufacturing scale of our Facility is first of its kind, and the response we've seen during our pre-commercial sales has been tremendous. With our suite of brands, custom-built automated machinery, signature low-cost production and manufacturing capabilities, we're confident our Commerce Facility will enable us to emerge as one of the top high-quality cannabis producers and price leaders in one of the largest and most competitive marketplaces in the world."



4Front's Commerce Facility announcement comes on the heels of its definitive agreement to acquire New England Cannabis Corporation2 ("NECC"), a best-in-class cannabis cultivator with facilities based in Holliston, Massachusetts (the "Transaction"). With 4Front's Commerce Facility now online, and upon the closing of the NECC Transaction, the Company aims to immediately begin scaling its presence as a dominant wholesaler and producer in the two adult-use markets of Massachusetts and California.



Mr. Gontmakher continued, "Today's announcement is another significant milestone in 4Front's journey and cements our position as one of the most efficient cannabis operators capable of producing finished goods at scale. This Facility, along with our previously announced acquisition of NECC, completes the infrastructure needed to fuel our growth expectations as we look forward to 2022. With disciplined execution, enhanced production capabilities and innovation, we are anticipating a strong finish to the year, and with these pieces in place, have established a great foundation for a robust 2022.

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp . ("4Front" of the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and nearly 1,800 unique product lines, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission Dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

