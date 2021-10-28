2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

ESPN to broadcast exclusive show unveiling Gold Glove winners Sunday, Nov. 7
Oct. 28, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced today the finalists for the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position in 2011. The St. Louis Cardinals™ lead all teams this season with six finalists.

"This season was exciting for so many reasons, namely fans being back in the stands, and the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists certainly contributed to the fun with their amazing defensive highlights," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "This year's class of Gold Glove finalists is a great mix of young and veteran defensive stars, and we're anxiously awaiting the reveal of winners on Nov. 7 on ESPN."

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are selected by the managers of the 30 MLB teams and up to six of each team's respective coaches. Each manager and coach vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). The SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers and coaches' vote continuing to carry the majority.

The 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Position

Player

Team

P

José Berríos

Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays


Dallas Keuchel

Chicago White Sox


Zack Greinke

Houston Astros

C

Martín Maldonado

Houston Astros


Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals


Sean Murphy

Oakland Athletics

1B

Matt Olson

Oakland Athletics


Jared Walsh

Los Angeles Angels


Yuli Gurriel

Houston Astros

2B

Whit Merrifield

Kansas City Royals


Marcus Semien

Toronto Blue Jays


David Fletcher

Los Angeles Angels

3B

Matt Chapman

Oakland Athletics


Joey Wendle

Tampa Bay Rays


José Ramírez

Cleveland Indians

SS

Andrelton Simmons

Minnesota Twins


J.P. Crawford

Seattle Mariners


Carlos Correa

Houston Astros

LF

Randy Arozarena

Tampa Bay Rays


Andrew Benintendi

Kansas City Royals


Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays

CF

Myles Straw

Houston Astros/Cleveland Indians


Kevin Kiermaier

Tampa Bay Rays


Michael A. Taylor

Kansas City Royals

RF

Hunter Renfroe

Boston Red Sox


Joey Gallo

Texas Rangers/New York Yankees


Kyle Tucker

Houston Astros

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Position

Player

Team

P

Max Fried

Atlanta Braves


Zack Wheeler

Philadelphia Phillies


Zach Davies

Chicago Cubs

C

Jacob Stallings

Pittsburgh Pirates


Yadier Molina

St. Louis Cardinals


J.T. Realmuto

Philadelphia Phillies

1B

Freddie Freeman

Atlanta Braves


Paul Goldschmidt

St. Louis Cardinals


Max Muncy

Los Angeles Dodgers

2B

Tommy Edman

St. Louis Cardinals


Kolten Wong

Milwaukee Brewers


Ozzie Albies

Atlanta Braves

3B

Nolan Arenado

St. Louis Cardinals


Ryan McMahon

Colorado Rockies


Manny Machado

San Diego Padres

SS

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets


Kevin Newman

Pittsburgh Pirates


Brandon Crawford

San Francisco Giants

LF

AJ Pollock

Los Angeles Dodgers


David Peralta

Arizona Diamondbacks


Tyler O'Neill

St. Louis Cardinals

CF

Jackie Bradley Jr.

Milwaukee Brewers


Bryan Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates


Harrison Bader

St. Louis Cardinals

RF

Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Dodgers


Mike Yastrzemski

San Francisco Giants


Adam Duvall

Miami Marlins/Atlanta Braves

The 2021 finalists include ten former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and 15 former winners in the National League.

Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Sunday Nov. 7, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET and will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners, in addition to the Rawlings Team Defensive Award and Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award winners, will be unveiled exclusively on MLB Network's Emmy Award-winning "MLB Tonight" on Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. ET.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About Rawlings
Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.  Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA.  The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

