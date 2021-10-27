UBS Arena at Belmont Park, Home of the New York Islanders, Built & Designed From Ground Up For Safety and Sanitization From Security to COVID-19 Concerns, Arena Puts Comprehensive Protocols and Processes in Place to Keep Fans, Guests, Athletes, and Artists Safe

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Arena at Belmont Park, the New York metropolitan area's most anticipated live entertainment venue and home of the New York Islanders Hockey Club, will open its doors to the public on November 20, 2021. Touted as the template of arenas moving forward, UBS Arena has been built from the ground up with safety and sanitization protocols paramount in the design and construction.

The venue will both employ a mix of industry-leading contactless technologies paired with cleaning and disinfecting solutions that are proven and effective in large scale public spaces, to keep its spaces safe and in compliance with the most up to date recommended guidance leading up to UBS Arena's opening. System flexibility will allow the venue to adapt as new understandings inform the response to indoor air quality challenges. Operational and staffing strategies will supplement the performance of the installed systems.

Serving the venue's entire 700,000 square foot footprint, the arena will utilize DDC ventilation controls to improve the performance and reliability of space ventilation. The venue's state of the art HVAC system will control arena temperature, humidity and ventilation in response to requirements of the event and the outdoor conditions. MERV 13 filters in central HVAC units provide the balance of efficiency and performance that has become the standard for public buildings across the US. Outdoor air flow will be modulated in response to occupancy, outdoor conditions and evolving health guidelines. To deliver the highest level of safety, UBS Arena will employ a dedicated engineering team to monitor HVAC systems in real time to confirm that the intended ventilation is being provided to all spaces.

Bolstered by the expertise of health and engineering consultants Dr. K. Elizabeth Hawk, MS MD Ph.D. and Ed Bosco, PE New York-based Managing Principal at ME Engineers, UBS Arena is dedicated to providing an unrivaled guest experience while adhering to all local, state, and federal health recommendations. Additionally, through its arena cleaning partners, the building is employing the latest sanitization solutions including the use of protectants and sanitizers to minimize pathogens on all surfaces. UBS Arena will continue to identify effective solutions for consideration while monitoring the guidance from the CDC, the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), and other health authorities.

Additionally, UBS Arena has adopted the enhanced Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ solution to support its facility operations with more than 140 expert-validated standards across more than 600 venue checkpoints. As the health, safety, and wellbeing of patrons and staff are of the utmost priority, UBS Arena has invested a significant amount of time partnering with health experts and local officials to think through every aspect of the guest experience. All staff will receive the proper mandatory training on COVID-19 disinfection and safety protocols including, but not limited to, proper hygiene, hospitality etiquette, PPE usage, COVID-19 symptoms reporting protocols, and more.

Upon opening this fall, UBS Arena will employ numerous health and safety strategies, leveraging smart technology and contactless experiences, through its concessionaire partner Delaware North, to offer guests contactless grab-and-go food & beverage mobile ordering, restrooms equipped with touchless fixtures and dispensers, and cashless checkout options for all sales to allow guests and staff to more safely interact within the facility. Additionally, parking on site at the venue will be cashless and contactless.

Following New York State Department of Health's COVID-19 health and safety guidance, all guests ages 12 and up will be required to present proof of full vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter our venue. Our protocols are subject to change, including updates based on latest guidelines from the CDC, New York State, and Nassau County Department of Health. Further information regarding logistics for fans to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be made available prior to the first public event at UBS Arena.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, especially when economic activity has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, will bridge its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to hold up to 19,000 people for concerts and audiences around 17,000 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located less than 15 miles from both JFK and LaGuardia Airports and is accessible via car and rideshare at exits 26A, 26B, and 26D off of the Cross Island Parkway. For guests using the Long Island Railroad, UBS Arena will be accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand-new Elmont Station (accessible Westbound in Fall 2022), and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from Jamaica on event-days only. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, the arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.

Upcoming events at UBS Arena at Belmont Park include Eric Church on Saturday, December 4, Genesis on Friday, December 10, and a sold out Sebastian Maniscalco show on December 27th.

