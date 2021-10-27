Riverside Oral Surgery's Michael Kleiman, DMD Awarded Edison Citizen of the Year

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery, the Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils, and the largest surgeon owned and operated Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery practice in New Jersey proudly congratulates Dr. Michael Kleiman as winner of Edison, NJ's Citizen of the Year. The Edison Citizen of the Year award honors individuals who have made a difference in the lives of Edison residents.

Dr. Kleiman is a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon who has been practicing in New Jersey since 1981. Following the completion of his residency training at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, he returned to New Jersey to live and practice a short distance from where he grew up. Prior to his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency, he graduated from Rutgers College and Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Dentistry. Upon graduation from dental school, he received several awards, including the Dean's Award for Academic Excellence, the Oral Pathology Award, the Oral Medicine Award, and the Research Award.

Dr. Kleiman's residency training included all aspects of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery but was especially strong in the areas of dentoalveolar surgery, office-based anesthesia, the correction of dentofacial deformities, and in the diagnosis and treatment of all types of oral and maxillofacial pathology. Since the 1980s, when modern dental implants made their appearance in the United States, Dr. Kleiman developed great interest and expertise in the placement of dental implants and in procedures related to them, including bone grafting. In August 2015, Dr. Kleiman edited an issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America on Dentoalveolar Surgery.

While practicing in New Jersey, Dr. Kleiman continued to be a member of the Teaching Faculty at Long Island Jewish Medical Center for over 10 years. He also served as Chairman of the Department of Dentistry and President of the Medical / Dental Staff of JFK Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey. After serving 4 years as President of the Medical / Dental Staff, he was appointed to the Board of Directors of JFK Medical Center and to the Board of Directors of JFK Health System. In 2004, Dr. Kleiman became Chairman of the Board of Directors of JFK Medical Center. In 2009, Dr. Kleiman became Chairman of the Board of Directors of JFK Health System and served in that position until the merger of JFK Health into the Hackensack Meridian Health System. Today, he continues as Chairman of the Board of JFK Medical Center and serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Hackensack Meridian Health System.

Riverside's founder, managing partner, and Instagram's "BloodyToothGuy," Dr. Jason M. Auerbach stated, "Like all distinguished members of Riverside's surgical staff, Dr. Kleiman is fully committed to delivering the 'optimal patient experience…each and every time.' Dr. Kleiman's love for his community is unrivaled and that is exactly what Riverside is founded on. I couldn't think of anyone more deserving of this award." Dr. Kleiman serves the patients and communities surrounding Riverside's Edison Clark office located at 1857 Oak Tree Rd, Edison.

Riverside Oral Surgery founded in 2007 in River Edge, NJ by Jason Auerbach, DDS currently operates eleven state of the art oral surgery facilities across five counties in Northern NJ. The practice's 15 surgeons utilize cutting edge technology in digital imaging and scanning and offer a full spectrum of services from wisdom tooth extraction, dental implants, surgical management of oral cancer, to TMJ and full reconstructive procedures. Riverside Oral Surgery is headquartered at 130 Kinderkamack Road in River Edge, NJ. www.riversideoralsurgery.com

