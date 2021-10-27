Eton Solutions Names Roger Kafker to its Board of Directors Private Equity Investor Will Help Propel Growth and Innovation for Eton Solutions and Its Family Office Management Platform

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eton Solutions, the provider of the cloud-based AtlasFive® technology platform for ultra-high net worth wealth management, today announced that Roger Kafker has been named to the company's board of directors following a significant investment.

Kafker has over 30 years of private equity industry experience having worked with TA Associates since 1989, serving on the company's executive, core investment and portfolio committees. During his time at TA, Kafker sponsored more than 30 investments, 27 of which are fully or partially exited. He is particularly knowledgeable in the financial management space, having made eight investments in the sector. Kafker has served on the boards of seven private companies that have gone public, raising well over a billion dollars of capital, including Affiliated Managers Group and ANSYS, both of which have market capitalizations of more than $10 billion today.

"We could not be more thrilled to have Roger Kafker join our board of directors," said Satyen Patel , chairman of Eton Solutions. "Roger's knowledge of asset management and acquisitions in addition to his experience transitioning private companies to public will support Eton Solutions' future growth and enhance our long-term success."

The AtlasFive platform is the first fully integrated wealth management platform that transforms your data governance and aggregation practices, while automating workflows and processes to allow employees and family offices to achieve more. The solution integrates the investment ledger, performance reporting, the general ledger and the tax ledger so they can all utilize the same transaction level data. The platform standardizes processes, automates core functions, ensures best practices, de-risks operations and revolutionizes reporting. All this allows AtlasFive to give family office professionals more time to focus on developing deeper relationships with their clients and be proactive in meeting their needs.

About Eton Solutions

Eton Solutions is a software and services company founded to handle the complexities of servicing ultra-high-net-worth families. Created by family office leaders, Eton Solutions' flagship product is AtlasFive, an integrated platform with over $400 billion in assets under administration that holistically aggregates and manages all your office's data, reporting, and workflow processes. With one source of truth, Eton Solutions leads family offices into the future by maximizing efficiency and minimizing errors and risk. To learn more about Eton Solutions please visit, https://eton-solutions.com/.

