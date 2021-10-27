CIGNEX bags the Worldwide Marketing Excellence Award for 2020-2021 CIGNEX received the Marketing Excellence award at the Liferay global partner summit, held virtually on October 7, 2021

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGNEX, a leading provider of Digital Transformation through Open Source, Cloud and Automation technology solutions was recently honoured by Liferay with the "Worldwide Marketing Excellence Partner " for the Year 2020-2021 at the Liferay Partner Summit Awards Ceremony, held at the online SCOOCS Platform on October 7, 2021.

The Liferay Partner Summit Awards Ceremony was held by Liferay to recognize the Channel Partners who have proven themselves consistently exceptional at delivering on client needs and driving business results. The Marketing Excellence Partner of the Year was to honour the Liferay partner who most effectively used marketing to drive demand for Liferay solution sales.

"We are extremely honoured to receive this award from Liferay," said Harish Ramachandran, CEO, CIGNEX. "It has been great working with Liferay for over the past two decades, as we share the same passion for innovation. This award is an acknowledgement to the amazing work our team has delivered that has benefited both Liferay and CIGNEX' customers," he added.

Joe Shum, VP, Sales - NA at Liferay stated, "CIGNEX has shown a long-term commitment to Liferay and to our community over a decade, and during a challenging year like 2020, they have managed to keep delivering top-quality digital experience solutions leveraging a robust marketing strategy. Their work is an example of how marketing can boost lead generation and generate value for customers. It is a pleasure to have CIGNEX named the Worldwide Marketing Excellence Partner of the Year."

Having been a partner of Liferay since 2006, CIGNEX offer a full range of Liferay services, some of which include Development, Upgrade & Migration, Performance Tuning, and Support.

