Teneral Cellars Founder Jill Osur Receives the 2021 Adrienne Hall Award for Breaking Down Barriers From the Women Presidents' Organization The annual award recognizes a WPO member who forges alliances helpful to the organization's mission to further women's achievements.

FAIR PLAY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jill Osur, founder and CEO of the purpose-driven all digital winery Teneral Cellars, is the recipient of this year's Adrienne Hall Award for Breaking Down Barriers from the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO). The award was announced at the group's recent convention.

The annual award goes to a WPO member that collaborates with the organization and forges alliances helpful to its mission. Osur was recognized for disrupting the wine industry and building a diverse, inclusive company that elevates women and inspires change through great wine.

"I am beyond grateful to receive this distinguished award from an organization that goes above and beyond to help women achieve their dreams and operate in their greatness," said Osur. "I love working with WPO businesses that share our values of elevating women and inspiring change."

The award is named after WPO Board Chair Adrienne Hall, who started the first women-owned advertising company in the United States. A strong advocate for women's rights, Hall contributed to the success and growth of the WPO by making connections that still enable the organization to provide superior programming and continued expansion.

"We are thrilled to honor Jill Osur with the 2021 Adrienne Hall Award for Breaking Down Barriers," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents' Organization. "She exemplifies the spirit of this award in everything she does, and has built a diverse and inclusive company that elevates women and inspires change through great wine. She believes a rising tide lifts all ships, and through her success she has lifted up so many others."

The WPO is the premier global peer advisory organization connecting successful women who own multimillion-dollar companies. Members participate in confidential monthly meetings to share business expertise and experience designed to accelerate the growth of their businesses to the next level of prosperity.

About Teneral Cellars:

Teneral Cellars is a disruptive, woman-owned and run wine business. As an entrepreneurial agent for social change, the brand produces exceptional sustainable wines and sells exclusively online to a community of like-minded individuals who support its mission to elevate women and inspire change. 10% of profits are donated to causes that empower and support women. For more information, visit https://teneralcellars.com.

