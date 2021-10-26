MOBILion Systems Rolls Out Red Carpet For MOBIE® at Hometown American Society For Mass Spectrometry Event

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILion Systems Inc. will showcase its first commercial High-Resolution Ion Mobility (HRIM) product, MOBIE®, at the 69th Annual American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) conference. Taking place from October 31 to November 4, the conference is the first in-person ASMS since 2019, and is being held in MOBILion's backyard – Philadelphia, PA.

MOBILion Systems

MOBIE, launched in June 2021, addresses characterization challenges faced during biopharmaceutical drug development and quality monitoring, and is based upon SLIM (Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation) technology originally invented by Dr. Richard D. Smith at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). Dr. Smith was recently named as one of the world's most influential analytical scientists on The Analytical Scientist's 2021 Power List.

ASMS will provide the first chance for many mass spectrometry scientists to meet the MOBILion team and to see the instrument up close and personal. There will be plenty of opportunities for conference attendees (both in person and virtual) to interact with MOBILion and learn more about this highly anticipated new technology and the team that developed it. MOBILion has 17 presentations showcasing SLIM-based research (three orals and 14 posters), as well as several workshops for in-person attendees.

Sunday, October 31 : The Red Carpet Event: MOBILion kicks off their ASMS presence with a product launch and networking event at Philadelphia's premier independent music venue, World Café Live, with presentations from industry leaders and MOBILion collaborators.

Monday, November 1 : MOBILion's Vice President of Research and Development, Daniel DeBord , will be discussing the many applications of SLIM technology for Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry analysis during the ASMS oral poster sessions. There will also be six poster presentations from MOBILion's collaborators.

Tuesday, November 2 : Professor John McLean, from Vanderbilt University , will be speaking on Refining the Landscape of Lipidomics with High Resolution Ion Mobility (SLIM) – Mass Spectrometry during ASMS, and Jody May , also from Vanderbilt University , will be presenting at Agilent Technologies' : Professor John McLean, from, will be speaking on Refining the Landscape of Lipidomics with High Resolution Ion Mobility (SLIM) – Mass Spectrometry during ASMS, and, also from, will be presenting at Agilent Technologies' ion mobility workshop on how next-generation HRIM techniques can facilitate the broadscale analyses of complex samples.

Wednesday, November 3 : MOBILion will host a breakfast seminar highlighting HRIM-MS enabled workflows for biopharmaceutical characterization. Attendees can hear from the authors of one oral and three poster presentations on this day.

Thursday, November 4 : Three of MOBILion's collaborators will present posters on SLIM-based research. Attendees can also view the company's corporate poster on display at the event.

The full schedule can be viewed here. Virtual attendees will be able to tune into the oral and poster presentations via the ASMS portal, and MOBILion's own virtual platform.

Dr. Melissa Sherman, CEO, MOBILion Systems, commented: "We are excited to be welcoming ASMS attendees to our hometown of Philadelphia. This is the moment we have been waiting for and we are looking forward to celebrating with everyone at our launch event! In 2017, when MOBILion was founded, we set ASMS 2021 in Philadelphia as our target launch date. This marks the culmination of four years of hard work, built upon the foundation of Dr. Richard Smith's innovation, and is a testament to our team's perseverance and dedication to accomplishing a goal. We are thrilled to be able to show industry thought leaders the impact MOBIE can have to better characterize complex therapeutics and bring drugs to market faster. ASMS is the premier venue to demonstrate to researchers how game-changing separation science and resulting products can address characterization challenges and change the paradigm of high-resolution separations."

For more information about MOBILion Systems at ASMS 2021 and to register for the workshops and seminars, please visit https://mobilionsystems.com/event/69th-asms-conference-on-mass-spectrometry-and-allied-topics/.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems Inc. is advancing separation science with the commercialization of High-Resolution Ion Mobility Mass Spec (HRIM-MS) based on Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM). HRIM-MS provides fast, efficient, high-resolution separations to improve the characterization of biopharmaceuticals and accelerate the drug development process. It provides faster, more accurate and more reliable monitoring of critical quality attributes and is proving extremely beneficial for scientists working with complex and challenging analyte classes such as glycans and lipids. HRIM is untangling the complexities of these molecules for biomarker discovery and enabling deeper level characterization than what is possible with incumbent approaches, revealing what others leave unseen. The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania within the Philadelphia biopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter, visit https://mobilionsystems.com/ or contact media@mobilionsystems.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MOBILion Systems