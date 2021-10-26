HONOR Announces Global Launch of the HONOR 50, Delivering a Powerful Vlogging Experience The all-new HONOR 50 takes a major leap forward for vloggers, fusing superior aesthetics with innovative camera technology

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the global availability of the HONOR 50, at launch events in multiple markets around the world. The HONOR 50 is equipped with GMS and is the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's SnapdragonTM 778G Mobile Platform. In addition, its stunning design and innovative vlogging capabilities raises the benchmark for smartphones in this category. The global availability of the HONOR 50 reinforces HONOR's ambitious overseas expansion plans following its successful launch in China earlier this year.

The global launch of HONOR 50 with powerful vlogging experience

"HONOR's market share reaching 16.2%[1] in China this August fuels our confidence for its global success." said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. "Continuing the HONOR series' legacy of integrating aesthetics and technology, the new HONOR 50 smartphone boasts an array of impressive innovations across its camera, design and performance, by collaborating with our global industry leading partners."

For the first time, HONOR's new brand song Go Beyond was showcased at the local launch events. Go Beyond, first debuted in August, was sung by renowned singer Sonna Rele, and is also available as a ringtone in the HONOR 50.

Unparalleled Camera System for the Ultimate Vlogging Experience

With the rapid growth of short videos, young people have increasingly turned to vlogging to record and share their daily moments with the world around them. The HONOR 50 brings the one-take vlog shooting experience to the next level.

Equipped with a 32MP front camera with a 90o viewing angle[2], users can take perfect selfies and videos, with more people and scenery captured in the frame. Boasting a pro-grade quad rear camera setup, the HONOR 50 comes with a 108MP[3] main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera, allowing users to shoot photos and videos in ultra-clarity and in beautiful detail, even at night.

Giving users more flexibility to shoot content from different angles and perspectives, users can change between cameras with six multi-video shooting modes that use the front and rear cameras at the same time, delivering a top tier recording experience that is usually reserved for professionals. Offering even more choice when it comes to capturing content, users can also apply beauty mode, capture photographs from videos, and use pre-set video story templates on all their footage. In addition, wireless headsets[4] connected via Bluetooth can be used as wireless microphones during video capture. Creators can achieve better sound reception while shooting videos, providing an effortless vlogging experience.

Superior Craftmanship and Dual Ring Camera Design

Embodying a premium and unique aesthetic that reflects the latest design trends, the HONOR 50 features an ultra-slim bezel on the front and 2.5D polishing glass edges on both upper and lower sides of the display, delivering a smooth surface to bring users a greater experience visually and in hand.

When the HONOR 50 is tilted against the light at different angles, it glitters and shimmers, making it the perfect fashion statement to match any outfit.

Paying homage to the classic twin lens reflex camera, the HONOR 50 adopts a dual ring camera design made up of two concentric circles on the back, resembling a pair of eyes to help users see more of the world around them. Drawing inspiration from the classic ring designs of luxury jewellery brands, the top circle featuring the main camera is polished with the same classic, timeless metal ring on the edge.

Stunning Display for an Immersive and Comfortable Viewing Experience

The HONOR 50 comes with a 6.57-inch[5] 75ocurved OLED screen[6] that supports a Full High Definition resolution of 2340x1080. The display can produce a whopping 1.07 billion colors and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering stunning visuals, sharp and crisp details, and an immersive color experience.

The HONOR 50 is equipped with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz[7], promising high screen response speeds to deliver a great video watching experience and gaming with less input lag. With an intelligent dynamic refresh rate, users can adjust the refresh rate based on on-screen actions, helping to save power consumption.

Power Boost with Fast Charging Capabilities and a Fast Processor

Featuring a single-cell dual-circuit battery design, the HONOR 50 can easily support a full-day of uninterrupted use with its 4,300mAh[8] battery. The device boasts 66W[9] HONOR SuperCharge technology, enabling the battery to be juiced up to 70% within just 20 minutes[10] using the included charger.

Boosting performance to the maximum, the HONOR 50 is armed with the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 778G 5G chipset, improving both CPU and GPU performance by 45% and AI processing power by 123%[11] compared with the previous generation. Powered by GPU Turbo X, a unique graphics acceleration technology, the HONOR 50 delivers a powerful performance even during intense gaming.

Magic UI 4.2 for an Exceptional All-Round User Experience

Delivering a seamless and convenient experience, the HONOR 50 is equipped with the upgraded Magic UI 4.2, offering up a creative suite of features which enable users to always stay connected.

Creating a personal, fun, and interactive UX experience for users, the HONOR 50 also includes a range of customizable modern art that lets users personalize their Always-on-Display (AOD).

Color, Pricing and Availability

Designed to meet the evolving tastes of today's discerning fashion-conscious crowd, the HONOR 50 goes beyond conventional colors and is available in a range of stunning and fashionable options including Frost Crystal, which is inspired by snow crystals and creates a dreamy diamond-like finish. The HONOR 50 also comes in HONOR Code, an innovative colorway incorporating the "HONOR" logo across the back cover, as well as an elegant Emerald Green colorway and timeless Midnight Black[12].

The HONOR 50 (6+128GB) will be available at 529 euros and the 8+256GB version will retail for 599 euros.

During the launch, the HONOR 50 Lite was also announced. The HONOR 50 Lite will delight users thanks to its functional features that greatly enhance the user experience. It comes with 66W HONOR SuperCharge for quick battery top-ups, a 6.67-inch FullView Display, and a 64MP Quad Camera. The HONOR 50 Lite comes in Deep Sea Blue, Space Silver, and Midnight Black12. It will retail at 299 euros for the 6+128GB version.

About HONOR

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. We are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

[1] The data is from HONOR Consumer Insight Centre. The data is weekly market share [2] 90° is the physical specification of the camera, the actual imaging angle may vary. [3] The rear main camera is a 108MP camera. High resolution photography can be experienced in "HIGH-RES" mode [4] Wireless recording supports only some types of TWS earphones. TWS earphones of some types may not be supported. For more information, contact HONOR post-sales service. [5] HONOR 50 screen adopts the round-corner design. When measured according to the standard rectangle, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.57 inches (the actual visual area is slightly smaller). [6] Data is from HONOR Lab. [7] On different application interfaces and gaming screens, the screen refresh rate and touch sampling rate may be slightly different. [8] The battery capacity of HONOR 50 is a typical value, and the rated capacity of the battery is 4200 mAh. [9] HONOR 50 supports maximum 66W wired charge, 66W HONOR charger and cable are required. Actual charging speed may vary depending on environmental conditions and other factors. [10] The charging data are sourced from the test results of HONOR Lab. At a temperature of 25℃ and a relative humidity of 45% to 80%, 66W HONOR charger and the original charging cable are used to charge the battery from 3% when the phone screen is off. The actual charging data may vary with products, usage habits and environmental factors. [11] The test data comes from Qualcomm, and the compared test object is Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. [12] The colors are not sold in all regions, please refer to the actual products sold locally.



