Gold Data is Global Carrier Awards 2021 biggest winner, as it was honored with awards in 3 categories

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Data, the leading network provider in Latin America, is the recipient of three 2021 Global Carrier awards in the categories of Best OTT Partnership, Best Post Covid-19 Business Transformation and Best Data Service Innovation. The Global Carrier Awards is the largest and most prestigious awards event of the wholesale telecommunications industry.

Our CFO Rafael Vanegas in the Ceremony of the Global Carrier Awards

The Best OTT project was awarded as a result of the state-of the art tailor-made network that Gold Data built for OTTs in Latin America. The redundant network combines a local fiber optic ring, connecting key OTTs data centers in-country with important nodes in the USA. It enables these OTTs to address a large part of Latin America's pent-up enterprise cloud connectivity demand and is revolutionizing enterprises' efficiency and profitability in the country.

The Best Post Covid-19 Business Transformation award celebrates Gold Data's new OTT content platform, called Gold Data Live, which streams live entertainment virtually, enabling artists to continue performing during the pandemic and to expand their fan-base globally to more than 30 countries.

Finally, the Best Data Service Innovation award recognizes how Gold Data's R&D team transformed the industry through innovation, developing passive equipment to maintain high availability in optic ring networks in the difficult Latin American topology. The combination of its fiber optics ring with its own technology, results in a state-of-the-art solution that is a true game changer for the future. Gold Data can now offer customers a flexible, cost-effective, high quality and low-latency end-to-end solution for all of their data, video, audio and media transport needs in the region.

I am ecstatic about Gold Data's unprecedented results at the most prestigious awards in wholesale telecoms. The three awards that we received honor not only our innovations, vision, and excellence, but also our fighting spirit in what has been a challenging 18 months for all of us. I want to thank Capacity Media and the prestigious panel of judges for rewarding our efforts, as well as our business partners and our team. These awards strengthen our commitment as true business partners to our Wholesales, B2B and OTT customers says Renato Tradardi, CEO at Gold Data.

About Gold Data

Gold Data is a multinational technology company which focuses on telecommunications infrastructure and services and provides direct connectivity through the Americas and the Caribbean, interconnecting more than 156 PoPs, 76 data centers with presence in 11 countries. Gold Data is also developing news business lines such as content production and distribution, streaming and digital marketing.

