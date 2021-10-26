SDRL: Seadrill Announces Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") (OSE:SDRL, OTCPK:SDRLF) announces that its Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan") has been confirmed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Earlier this month, the Plan received overwhelming support from the Company's stakeholders.

Following the Court's approval of the Plan, Seadrill is targeting an exit of Chapter 11 proceedings in approximately 60 days. This is subject to certain customary conditions, including certain antitrust approvals.

The Plan raises $350 million in new financing and reduces the Company's existing liabilities by $4.9 billion, while leaving employee, customer, and trade claims unaffected. Existing shareholders will see their holding in the post emergence entity decrease to 0.25%.

Commenting today, Stuart Jackson, Seadrill Chief Executive Officer, said: "Confirmation of the Plan by the Court is a watershed moment for Seadrill and one we should celebrate as we move into the final stages to emerge from Chapter 11. Achieving this milestone would not be possible without the collective efforts of our employees, customers, partners, suppliers, creditors and shareholders. The continued support from this broad Seadrill community is one of our greatest assets and will be critical to the success of our next chapter as we reinforce our position as a market leader.

"With emergence around the end of the year, we stand alongside our offshore drilling peers focused on safe and efficient delivery to our customers in an industry that continues to need to evolve. Seadrill's strong brand will ensure we maintain a leadership position in future developments."

Copies of the Plan and Disclosure Statement, as well as other information regarding the Company's chapter 11 cases, are available at the following website: https://cases.primeclerk.com/SeadrillLimited/.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations across the globe. Seadrill's high quality, technologically advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct its operations from shallow to ultra-deep-water environments. The Company owns and/or operates 39 rigs, which includes drillships, jack-ups and semi-submersibles.

Seadrill is listed on the Oslo Børs and OTC Pink markets. For more information, visit https://www.seadrill.com/.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

